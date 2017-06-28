Daily List: 3 Things You Can Get Delivered, That You May Not Know About (Or Just Forgot)

Cookies & Milk

http://www.cookiesandmilksac.com/

Grocery Delivery

https://shop.safeway.com/ecom/home

https://shiptohome.raleys.com/Default.asp

Prescription Delivery

http://www.cvs.com/help/help_subtopic_details.jsp?subtopicName=Ordering+prescriptions+for+home+delivery&topicid=400011

Fireworks Stands Open

Fireworks stands open today and if you want to know what the new and best fireworks are, we are with the fireworks guy to show us the ones that are worth the money.



The Fireworks Supercenter

Mega Center at the Galleria Mall Parking Lot

http://www.TheFireworksSupercenter.com

Leopard Print Bathroom

Hey, Ju!!! We’re checking out a high-end home in East Sacramento!

http://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/1216-39th-St_Sacramento_CA_95816_M23224-49446

http://hilarydevine.metrolistpro.com/

Chainsaw Artist Saves Tree

After being struck by lightning, an iconic sequoia tree in granite bay is living on thanks to a creative chainsaw artist!! What was once a stump is now a giant bear carving! We’re live as the artist puts the finishing touches on his work of bark art.

https://www.chainsawtreeart.com/

Uber for Massage

Need a massage, but think you can’t get one the same day? Yes, you can! An app is expanding to the Sacramento area that lets you order a massage — with a quick response from one of more than 50 licensed massage therapists in the area.

Zeel Mobile Massage

https://www.zeel.com/

Cool Layering

It’s blazing hot outside, but your office and the grocery store are Arctic. We talk “cool layering” options with the premium outlets!

July 4th Clearance Event

PREMIUM OUTLETS (FOLSOM & VACAVILLE)

July 1-July 4

Shoppers can enjoy extra savings and extended holiday hours at both Folsom and Vacaville Premium Outlets.

Folsom Premium Outlets

https://www.facebook.com/folsompremiumoutlets

https://www.instagram.com/folsompo/

Vacaville Premium Outlets

https://www.facebook.com/vacavillepremiumoutlets

https://www.instagram.com/vacavillepo/

Preps for Eppie’s

We don’t know why, but for some reason, Eppie’s Great Race asked Cambi to be a part of their Great Team. She hasn’t run a single mile in years, and today they want her to run almost 6!

Eppie’s Great Race

Sat July 16

American River Parkway

http://www.eppiesgreatrace.org/

Dishin’ With Tina: Adamo’s

2107 P Street

Sacramento

916.440.9611

http://www.adamoskitchen.com/

Stay Bowled

Acai bowls in a food truck. These brothers just recently quit their day jobs to focus full time on their food truck called Stay Bowled. We are seeing some of the bowls they make.

https://www.facebook.com/staybowled/

Summer At Sac State

High school students can get a college experience with fun summer academies at Sac State. There are two new very timely academies this year: coding and cyber security. Parents still have time to sign their teens up.

Summer Academies for High School Students

Sacramento State

Seats Available!

Register: http://www.cce.csus.edu/acads

Coding Academy July 10 – 14 8am-12pm

Cyber Security Academy July 24 -28 1:30pm – 5:30pm

http://www.cce.csus.edu/acads

https://www.facebook.com/SacStateCCE

Manly Minute: It’s Time To Check Your Life Insurance

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) suggests that you regularly consider a life insurance policy review to determine if the coverage in your policy is still appropriate for your situation. In fact, most financial advisors and insurance professionals recommend reviewing your life insurance coverage annually.

