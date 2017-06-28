Daily List: 3 Things You Can Get Delivered, That You May Not Know About (Or Just Forgot)
Cookies & Milk
http://www.cookiesandmilksac.com/
Grocery Delivery
https://shop.safeway.com/ecom/home
https://shiptohome.raleys.com/Default.asp
Prescription Delivery
http://www.cvs.com/help/help_subtopic_details.jsp?subtopicName=Ordering+prescriptions+for+home+delivery&topicid=400011
Fireworks Stands Open
Fireworks stands open today and if you want to know what the new and best fireworks are, we are with the fireworks guy to show us the ones that are worth the money.
The Fireworks Supercenter
Mega Center at the Galleria Mall Parking Lot
http://www.TheFireworksSupercenter.com
Leopard Print Bathroom
Hey, Ju!!! We’re checking out a high-end home in East Sacramento!
http://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/1216-39th-St_Sacramento_CA_95816_M23224-49446
http://hilarydevine.metrolistpro.com/
Chainsaw Artist Saves Tree
After being struck by lightning, an iconic sequoia tree in granite bay is living on thanks to a creative chainsaw artist!! What was once a stump is now a giant bear carving! We’re live as the artist puts the finishing touches on his work of bark art.
https://www.chainsawtreeart.com/
Uber for Massage
Need a massage, but think you can’t get one the same day? Yes, you can! An app is expanding to the Sacramento area that lets you order a massage — with a quick response from one of more than 50 licensed massage therapists in the area.
Zeel Mobile Massage
https://www.zeel.com/
Cool Layering
It’s blazing hot outside, but your office and the grocery store are Arctic. We talk “cool layering” options with the premium outlets!
July 4th Clearance Event
PREMIUM OUTLETS (FOLSOM & VACAVILLE)
July 1-July 4
Shoppers can enjoy extra savings and extended holiday hours at both Folsom and Vacaville Premium Outlets.
Folsom Premium Outlets
https://www.facebook.com/folsompremiumoutlets
https://www.instagram.com/folsompo/
Vacaville Premium Outlets
https://www.facebook.com/vacavillepremiumoutlets
https://www.instagram.com/vacavillepo/
Preps for Eppie’s
We don’t know why, but for some reason, Eppie’s Great Race asked Cambi to be a part of their Great Team. She hasn’t run a single mile in years, and today they want her to run almost 6!
Eppie’s Great Race
Sat July 16
American River Parkway
http://www.eppiesgreatrace.org/
Dishin’ With Tina: Adamo’s
2107 P Street
Sacramento
916.440.9611
http://www.adamoskitchen.com/
Stay Bowled
Acai bowls in a food truck. These brothers just recently quit their day jobs to focus full time on their food truck called Stay Bowled. We are seeing some of the bowls they make.
https://www.facebook.com/staybowled/
Summer At Sac State
High school students can get a college experience with fun summer academies at Sac State. There are two new very timely academies this year: coding and cyber security. Parents still have time to sign their teens up.
Summer Academies for High School Students
Sacramento State
Seats Available!
Register: http://www.cce.csus.edu/acads
Coding Academy July 10 – 14 8am-12pm
Cyber Security Academy July 24 -28 1:30pm – 5:30pm
http://www.cce.csus.edu/acads
https://www.facebook.com/SacStateCCE
Manly Minute: It’s Time To Check Your Life Insurance
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) suggests that you regularly consider a life insurance policy review to determine if the coverage in your policy is still appropriate for your situation. In fact, most financial advisors and insurance professionals recommend reviewing your life insurance coverage annually.
