Daily List: What We Want On Our Hot Dogs

There’s a food delivery service in town called Postmates that recently put out a list of the top 10 summer foods Americans crave the most. And there’s no surprise that hamburgers and hot dogs topped the list in that order.

With 4th of the July a week away now is a good time to make sure your fire extinguisher is working. Fire code is showing us how to check your extinguisher.

Eggs For Dinner

Eggs for dinner?!? June 27th is National Scrambled Eggs for Dinner Day! A food expert joins us with a unique recipe for scrambled eggs that your family will LOVE!

Jessica Briggs

“Blog About It All”

Feta Cheese Egg Boats

Ingredients:

4 mini sourdough baguettes

½ cup shredded Swiss cheese

½ cup diced cherry tomatoes

12 large eggs

½ cup sour cream

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

3 scallions (white and light green parts only), thinly sliced

2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F with a rack in the center position. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.

2. Using a serrated knife, cut a V-shaped section from the top of each bread loaf, stopping the knife about ½ inch from the bottom of the loaf.

3. Remove the loose bread tops, and scoop out a bit of the inside, too, to form the “boats.” Discard the scooped bread. Place the boats on the prepared pan.

4. Evenly distribute the feta cheese and cherry tomatoes between the cavities of the boats.

5. Whisk together the eggs, sour cream, salt, pepper, and scallions in a medium-sized bowl. Pour the egg mixture into the boats, distributing it evenly between them.

6. Bake until the eggs are puffed and no longer jiggle when you shake the pan gently for 20 to 30 minutes.

7. Let the boats cool for about 5 minutes. Sprinkle them with the fresh chives, slice into 8 pieces total, and serve warm.

Business Owner & Bird Fanatic

The owner of ACE Plumbing, Heating and Air is also a bird fanatic! This guy loves his five macaws so much, he actually takes them to work!

Landing a Job Using Social Media

Facebook and Instagram are good for more than just trolling your old high school crush and laughing at silly memes. Our resident Nerd, Ryan Eldridge of Nerds on Call, has got 5 steps to use social media to find and score your dream job. And, are you ready to see the world? Before you pack your bags, our resident Nerd, Ryan Eldridge of Nerds on Call, has secret tips and cool apps to make international travel a breeze.

Create your own domain: http://www.ryaneldridge.tv

Build your personal site using WordPress (free themes available)

Pick from professional looking themes, like this one: https://wordpress.com/theme/sela

Squarespace: https://www.squarespace.com/, $12/mo

‘Hired Gun: Out of the Shadows, Into the Spotlight’

Vision Films has partnered with leading event cinema distributor Fathom Events to bring rock documentary “Hired Gun: Out of the Shadows, Into the Spotlight” to U.S. movie theaters this summer, with an exclusive one-night theatrical event on June 29, 2017.

“Hired Gun”

One-Night Theatrical Event

Thursday, June 29

7:30PM

B Street Theater

The B Street Theater has two new productions and we are getting a preview of both today. They both have a similar theme with God and one has a puppet that is possessed by the devil. We are meeting the puppet and finding out when you can see the show.

Pawn Shop Insider

Have you ever wanted to own a Rolex? We check out high-end wrist and pocket watches at the pawn shop.

Renting Dos & Don’ts

According to rentjungle.com, Sacramento Average rent for an apartment within the city of Sacramento $1,429.This is as of May 2017. Corey Peterson has owned and operated over 1,060 single-family and multi-family units across the US and shares four things to avoid when renting.

Don’t

1. Paying the asking price

2. Assuming the unit you looked at is the one you are getting

3. Not looking at CRIME statistics before you sign a lease

4. Moving during June – Oct “Moving Season”

Do

1. Research the area

2. Get the exact details

3. Negotiate

4. Take your time

Four Reasons To Splurge On Socks

Just because socks aren’t always visible to those around you, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t invest in them.

