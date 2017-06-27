Sacramento Tops List Of Worst Drivers In The Nation

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Do you think that driving in Sacramento has gotten progressively worse? Well, now there’s data to prove it.

According to a ranking put out on Tuesday by the Insurance company QuoteWizard, Sacramento area drivers are the worst in the nation.

QuoteWizard’s ranking took into account accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations. Sacramento came out on top, accumulating more of these incidents by occurrence percentage than any other metro area in the nation.

Even Los Angeles has better drivers than Sacramento, according to QuoteWizard’s methodology.

“Sacramento is the capital of California. They’re also the capital of bad drivers. That’s right, Sacramento: you’ve earned the dubious honor of being America’s worst driving city,” QuoteWizard wrote in their report.

Head Here For The Full Ranking Of Best And Worst Drivers By City

The company says Sacramento has the highest rate of traffic citations in the country. Coupled with being close to the top for accidents and DUIs, it’s no wonder why Sacramento topped the list.

Several California metro areas are among the top 20 worst, including: Riverside at 3rd, San Diego at 5th, Los Angeles at 6th, Bakersfield at 10th, the Bay Area at 13th, and Fresno at 15th.