Wilderness Therapy
Therapy comes in many forms — from groups to a psychiatrist’s couch. But if four walls and an office setting isn’t in your nature, how about trying it in nature?
Earthwalker Wilderness Therapy & Survival Skills
http://www.earthwalkerLLC.com
Facebook page
Earthwalker Excursions
Teen Challenge July 1-6
Bali Quest Aug 19-27
Reservations: (530) 401-3894
Call Between 8am-6pm
Parade Preps
Every year he has to go bigger and better. Wayne is known in Rancho Cordova for his great floats during the parade and this year he is doing a Flintstones Party Bus. Rancho Cordova goes big for the 4th so we are finding out about all the festivities.
Rancho Cordova Fourth of July Celebration
July 3: 4-11 p.m. at Hagan Park
July 4: 9 a.m. 5K Run/Walk, 10 a.m. Parade, Noon-11 p.m. at Hagan Park
http://ranchocordovajuly4th.com/
Galt Old Time Diner
We are checking out “Galt Old Time Diner.” the family owned restaurant serves breakfast and lunch and has a high approval rating on Yelp.
Galt’s Old Town Diner
415 1/2 C Street, Galt
https://www.facebook.com/Galts-Old-Town-Diner-175839929564402/
https://www.yelp.com/biz/galts-old-town-diner-galt-2
The Super Sustainables
Remember the 90s cartoon Captain Planet and the Planeteers? We’ll take a look at a new take on eco heroes through an interactive children’s book called The Super Sustainables.
http://www.thesupersustainables.com
Salvation
Actor Santiago Cabrera stars in new CBS suspense drama “Salvation,” premiering Wednesday, July 12 on CBS13!
Premieres, Wednesday, July 12
8pm-9pm
On CBS13
http://www.cbs.com/shows/salvation/
Never Sweat Again
With the heat, you may have been thinking wouldn’t it be nice to never worry about sweating again. You are in luck. Dr. Selene just got a new machine that will make it so you will never sweat again. We are checking it out and finding out how it works.
New Natural Medical Aesthetics
Dr. Selene 916.223.9361
http://www.drselene.com
info@drselene.com
Surf Xtreme Day Camp
We are previewing Surf Xtreme’s Day Camp so kids can beat the heat and have fun indoors. The camp is 9 a.M. – 4 p.M. With early drop off at 7:00 am and late pick up until 6:00 pm.
Surf Xtreme Day Camp
3443 Laguna Blvd
Elk Grove, California 95758
916-676-4747
http://www.sxsac.com/index.html
https://www.townplanner.com/galt/ca/event/kids-elk-grove-event-day-camp-surf-paintball-daycare-kids-trampoline/surf-xtreme-day-camp/20170626/292991/
Manly Minute: 5 Rules of Summer Fashion for Men
Every season has its particular hallmarks for how to dress. During the fall and winter, for instance, you want thicker fabrics, darker colors, and subtle patterns. For spring and summer, it’s all about light fabrics, bold patterns, and brighter colors.
