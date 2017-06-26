Daily List: Chop Chop! 2 Methods That Don’t Keep You From Crying When Chopping Onions And One That Does

Wilderness Therapy

Therapy comes in many forms — from groups to a psychiatrist’s couch. But if four walls and an office setting isn’t in your nature, how about trying it in nature?

Earthwalker Wilderness Therapy & Survival Skills

Earthwalker Excursions

Teen Challenge July 1-6

Bali Quest Aug 19-27

Parade Preps

Every year he has to go bigger and better. Wayne is known in Rancho Cordova for his great floats during the parade and this year he is doing a Flintstones Party Bus. Rancho Cordova goes big for the 4th so we are finding out about all the festivities.

Rancho Cordova Fourth of July Celebration

July 3: 4-11 p.m. at Hagan Park

July 4: 9 a.m. 5K Run/Walk, 10 a.m. Parade, Noon-11 p.m. at Hagan Park

Galt Old Time Diner

We are checking out “Galt Old Time Diner.” the family owned restaurant serves breakfast and lunch and has a high approval rating on Yelp.

Galt’s Old Town Diner

415 1/2 C Street, Galt

The Super Sustainables

Remember the 90s cartoon Captain Planet and the Planeteers? We’ll take a look at a new take on eco heroes through an interactive children’s book called The Super Sustainables.

Salvation

Actor Santiago Cabrera stars in new CBS suspense drama “Salvation,” premiering Wednesday, July 12 on CBS13!

Premieres, Wednesday, July 12

8pm-9pm

On CBS13

Never Sweat Again

With the heat, you may have been thinking wouldn’t it be nice to never worry about sweating again. You are in luck. Dr. Selene just got a new machine that will make it so you will never sweat again. We are checking it out and finding out how it works.

New Natural Medical Aesthetics

Dr. Selene 916.223.9361

Surf Xtreme Day Camp

We are previewing Surf Xtreme’s Day Camp so kids can beat the heat and have fun indoors. The camp is 9 a.M. – 4 p.M. With early drop off at 7:00 am and late pick up until 6:00 pm.

Surf Xtreme Day Camp

3443 Laguna Blvd

Elk Grove, California 95758

916-676-4747

Manly Minute: 5 Rules of Summer Fashion for Men

Every season has its particular hallmarks for how to dress. During the fall and winter, for instance, you want thicker fabrics, darker colors, and subtle patterns. For spring and summer, it’s all about light fabrics, bold patterns, and brighter colors.

