Bikin’ for Rhett 2017
Bikin’ for Rhett has returned for its 5th year in a row. Last year, they had approximately 60 riders join us for an out and back 30 mile trip through the beautiful wine country roads in Winters.
Positive Energy Kids Triathlon
The Positive Energy Kids Triathlon is an event designed for kids ages 3 – 15 years of all athletic abilities (no past triathlon experience needed). The focus is on having fun and finishing. Medals for all finishers!
Arroyo Park
2000 Shasta Dr., Davis, California 95616
Sunday, June 25th (8am-12pm)
Schwinn Bicycle Exhibit at California Automobile Museum
During a time period known for muscle car and motorcycle fever, iconic and American-made Schwinn bicycles provided wheels and mobility for a generation of kids and youth growing up in the 1960s.
California Automobile Museum
June 15, 2017, to July 10, 2017
10:00 am until 5:00 pm
COST: $10 for adults, $9 for vintage (ages 65+), $9 for military, $5 for youth
Grand Opening, Ice Panda!
Elk Grove is welcoming a brand-new ice cream shop just in time for the summer season! Ice Panda serve fresh ice cream rolls…individual ice cream orders made right in front of you with freshest ingredients.PandaIce Panda
5640 Whitelock Pkwy. #140
Elk Grove, California 95757
Grand Opening: 12pm – 9pm
Auburn Downtown Criterium
Located in the historic downtown shopping district of Auburn, this race requires you to bring your legs, your speed skills and appetite for fun and competitive racing.
835 Lincoln Way, Auburn
June 25th (7:30am-5:30pm)
Rattlesnake Removal
Summer is high time for rattlesnakes, and a Loomis business wants to make sure residents are ready to respond to these reptiles.
Rattlesnake Removal USA
24 Hour Service
Office: 916.259.4496
Field line: 707.567.0110
Tiny Homes for Veterans
More than 30 area Home Depot associates will partner with Destiny Community Center to build tiny homes for two area veterans.
Placer County Fair
The Placer County Fair and Events Center has a long history of tradition, family fun, and community-oriented spirit. Each year, the fair brings families back to a fun place unlike any other with carnival games and rides, tasty and unique foods, and entertainment for all ages.
800 All America City Blvd., Roseville, California
Sunday, June 25th (12pm-11pm)
Intro to Windsurfing
You don’t have to go far to learn how to windsurf… there’s an introductory class right here in West Sac on Lake Washington!
Marlene the Plant Lady
@Simonsaysgarden
Summer Hair Products
You have the products under your sink, but you don’t know how to use them or are using them incorrectly. Carrie BMac will show us how to not only use the products you have already purchased but the thing you NEED to be doing to your brushes.
Carrie BMac Hair Salon
3330 Folsom Blvd.
(916) 542-2616
8th Annual Red Shoe Crawl
Grab your friends and family and join us for the 8th Annual Red Shoe Crawl!Grab your friends and family and join us for the 8th Annual Red Shoe Crawl! You’ll get to sample culinary delights from the best restaurants in the region while leisurely strolling from restaurant to restaurant in the downtown and midtown areas of Sacramento.
Sun, June 25, 2017 (1pm – 5pm)
Snowie King
Beat the heat with a delicious summer treat! Snowie King joins us with a look at their menu.
(916) 750-KING(5464)
National History Day
Lea Han won the Sacramento County history day contest, the state history day contest, and just got back from nationals where she placed 4th. She is here to talk about her project and tell us about her experience.
Life After High School
A speaker is talking about education, career readiness, and how we can give our students a competitive edge in college and in their careers.
Mobile Spray Tans
You don’t need to damage your skin to get a summer glow! We’re talking spray tans – the best and safest way to achieve natural beautiful color and better-looking skin without the harmful effects of the sun.
Brandi’s Mobile Spray Tans
(916) 803-3591
Food Trucks in the Foothills
Food Trucks in the Foothills is looking to raising money for local charities through food! In the last year, they have raised and donated over $40,000 to area charities! They join us to talk about their upcoming event and how you can get involved.
Taste of El Dorado County
June 28 at 5 PM – 8 PM
