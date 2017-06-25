Dishin’ With Tina: Adamo’s

2107 P Street

Sacramento

916.440.9611

Bikin’ for Rhett 2017

Bikin’ for Rhett has returned for its 5th year in a row. Last year, they had approximately 60 riders join us for an out and back 30 mile trip through the beautiful wine country roads in Winters.

http://www.runninforrhett.org/events/bikin-for-rhett/

Event page

Positive Energy Kids Triathlon

The Positive Energy Kids Triathlon is an event designed for kids ages 3 – 15 years of all athletic abilities (no past triathlon experience needed). The focus is on having fun and finishing. Medals for all finishers!

Positive Energy Kids Triathlon

Arroyo Park

2000 Shasta Dr., Davis, California 95616

Sunday, June 25th (8am-12pm)

http://changeofpace.com/

http://changeofpace.com/event/positive-energy-kids-triathlon/

Event page

Schwinn Bicycle Exhibit at California Automobile Museum

During a time period known for muscle car and motorcycle fever, iconic and American-made Schwinn bicycles provided wheels and mobility for a generation of kids and youth growing up in the 1960s.

California Automobile Museum

June 15, 2017, to July 10, 2017

10:00 am until 5:00 pm

COST: $10 for adults, $9 for vintage (ages 65+), $9 for military, $5 for youth

Grand Opening, Ice Panda!

Elk Grove is welcoming a brand-new ice cream shop just in time for the summer season! Ice Panda serve fresh ice cream rolls…individual ice cream orders made right in front of you with freshest ingredients.PandaIce Panda

Ice Panda

5640 Whitelock Pkwy. #140

Elk Grove, California 95757

Grand Opening: 12pm – 9pm

https://www.facebook.com/IcePandaIceCreamRoll/

Auburn Downtown Criterium

Located in the historic downtown shopping district of Auburn, this race requires you to bring your legs, your speed skills and appetite for fun and competitive racing.

Auburn Downtown Criterium

835 Lincoln Way, Auburn

June 25th (7:30am-5:30pm)

http://www.auburndowntowncrit.com/#course

Rattlesnake Removal

Summer is high time for rattlesnakes, and a Loomis business wants to make sure residents are ready to respond to these reptiles.

Rattlesnake Removal USA

24 Hour Service

Office: 916.259.4496

Field line: 707.567.0110

https://www.facebook.com/ReptileRemovalUSA/

http://rattlesnakeremovalusa.com/

Rattlesnake Removal USA – Facebook, Instagram and Google maps

Tiny Homes for Veterans

More than 30 area Home Depot associates will partner with Destiny Community Center to build tiny homes for two area veterans.

https://www.facebook.com/destinycommunityservices

Placer County Fair

The Placer County Fair and Events Center has a long history of tradition, family fun, and community-oriented spirit. Each year, the fair brings families back to a fun place unlike any other with carnival games and rides, tasty and unique foods, and entertainment for all ages.

Placer County Fair

800 All America City Blvd., Roseville, California

Sunday, June 25th (12pm-11pm)

http://fairbrat.com/#Placer

http://www.placercountyfair.org/Fair/Overview/index.html

https://www.facebook.com/PlacerCoFair

Intro to Windsurfing

You don’t have to go far to learn how to windsurf… there’s an introductory class right here in West Sac on Lake Washington!

http://www.lwsailing.org

Marlene the Plant Lady

@Simonsaysgarden

Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady

Summer Hair Products

You have the products under your sink, but you don’t know how to use them or are using them incorrectly. Carrie BMac will show us how to not only use the products you have already purchased but the thing you NEED to be doing to your brushes.

Carrie BMac Hair Salon

3330 Folsom Blvd.

(916) 542-2616

https://www.facebook.com/CarrieBmacHair/

8th Annual Red Shoe Crawl

Grab your friends and family and join us for the 8th Annual Red Shoe Crawl!Grab your friends and family and join us for the 8th Annual Red Shoe Crawl! You’ll get to sample culinary delights from the best restaurants in the region while leisurely strolling from restaurant to restaurant in the downtown and midtown areas of Sacramento.

8th Annual Red Shoe Crawl

Sun, June 25, 2017 (1pm – 5pm)

Event page

Snowie King

Beat the heat with a delicious summer treat! Snowie King joins us with a look at their menu.

Snowie King

(916) 750-KING(5464)

http://SnowieKing.com

National History Day

Lea Han won the Sacramento County history day contest, the state history day contest, and just got back from nationals where she placed 4th. She is here to talk about her project and tell us about her experience.

Life After High School

A speaker is talking about education, career readiness, and how we can give our students a competitive edge in college and in their careers.

http://blogs.egusd.net/explore/2017/04/04/register-now-student-success-in-the-new-economy-how-students-gain-a-competitive-advantage/

http://www.EGUSDExplore.com

Mobile Spray Tans

You don’t need to damage your skin to get a summer glow! We’re talking spray tans – the best and safest way to achieve natural beautiful color and better-looking skin without the harmful effects of the sun.

Brandi’s Mobile Spray Tans

(916) 803-3591

http://mobiletan.me

Food Trucks in the Foothills

Food Trucks in the Foothills is looking to raising money for local charities through food! In the last year, they have raised and donated over $40,000 to area charities! They join us to talk about their upcoming event and how you can get involved.

Food Trucks in the Foothills

Taste of El Dorado County

June 28 at 5 PM – 8 PM

http://Facebook.com/allstarquetruck

http:///Facebook.com/foodteucksinthefoothills