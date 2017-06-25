Saturday Night Stabbing Left One man Dead; Suspect Arrested

SACRAMENTO (CBS 13)- Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a stabbing that left one man dead and one arrested.
A little after 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to a report of a stabbing inside a residence in the 7000 block of Woodrick Way.
When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old male suffering from a stab wound to the upper torso. Paramedics transported the man to a local hospital where he died.
Deputies detained a 21-year-old male at the scene of the incident. Both the victim and the suspect lived at the residence.
Authorities have not elaborated on what led to the stabbing
