Move Over Fidget Spinner, The Toothpick Crossbow Is Now Terrifying Parents

CBS Local– Fidget spinners are old news in China; it’s all about the toothpick crossbow now.

The toothpick crossbow is exactly what it sounds like. Kids can shoot sharpened toothpicks that can pierce apples and even lightbulbs, which has obviously made the product a top safety concern for parents.

Time is reporting that cities of Chengdu, Kunming and Harbin in China have all banned the toy, while parents are hoping for a country-wide ban.

Could the toothpick crossbow make its way to mainstream America? It’s possible.