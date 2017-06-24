Special Olympics Summer Games

The Summer Games will be held June 23-25 at the University of California at Davis!

Saturday – Sunday

7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Free Admission

https://www.sonc.org/

Woodland Winefest

Enjoy delicious wines, cheese, honey, olive oils, beer, and chocolate while raising funds for Soroptimist International of Woodland!

701 Main Street, Woodland, CA 95695

DD Ticket $10

General Ticket $35

https://www.facebook.com/woodlandwinefest/

SHELL-a-brate Summer

The world-renowned lobster food truck, Cousins Maine Lobster, celebrates two years of culinary bliss in Sacramento with franchise owners Paul and Vickie Sharkey at the helm of the operation.

Matchbook Wine Company

12300 County Road 92B, Zamora, California 95698

Saturday, June 24th (11am-4pm)

http://bitly.com/2sL3mej

Elk Grove Run 4 Hunger

Elk Grove Food Bank Services continues to fight hunger in the south county area with our 13th Annual EGRun4Hunger, 10K & 5K Run/Walk and Kids Run on June 24, 2017.

Last Minute Registration & Packet Pickup

Saturday, June 24th 7:00 am to 8:00 am

Elk Grove Regional Park

Mail-In Donations

Elk Grove Food Bank Services

P.O. Box 1447

Elk Grove, CA 95759

http://egrun4hunger.com/

Cryotherapy Has Made Its Way Into Elk Grove

Cryome just opened up shop a few weeks ago. This morning, they’ll show us what this treatment is all about AND how it’s perfect for participants of this morning’s Elk Grove Run 4 Hunger. (They’ll have a vendor booth out there too.)

http://www.cryome.com

FB: CryoMe therapy

Twitter: @elkgrove_cryoMe

Goat Yoga

Come out to the farm and renew your inner spirit with a morning of yoga, goats, and wine!

Spenker Winery

17303 N DeVries Rd., Lodi

(209) 367-0467

Now and Zen Yoga Studio

617 S Lower Sacramento Rd., Lodi

(209) 369-7841

https://www.facebook.com/Now-and-Zen-Yoga-Studio-289129174045/

https://www.facebook.com/SpenkerWinery/

MakerFest – World of Wonders Science Museum

It’s an event so popular the WOW has to do it twice a year, the fun and inspiration of MakerFest returns to the World of Wonders Science Museum.

2 N. Sacramento St., Lodi, CA 95240

July 24th (10am-4pm)

209.368.0WOW (0969)

Free Ukulele Class

Grab your ukulele and come out every Saturday for a free ukulele class taught by instructor Jim Coats. All ages are welcome.

Nicholsons MusiCafe

632 E Bidwell St, Folsom, California 95630

Saturdays at 1 PM – 2 PM

https://www.facebook.com/NicholsonsMusiCafe/

Next Olympic Hopeful

24 Hour Fitness will host the first phase of live tryouts to find The Next Olympic Hopeful, a first-of-its-kind program led by the United States Olympic Committee to enhance the pipeline of world-class athletes pursuing an Olympic sport.

Saturday, June 24, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

FREE to the public

24 Hour Fitness Folsom

1006 Riley Street, Folsom

http://www.24hourfitness.com/NextOlympicHopeful

Olympic Day 2017

Learn about the sport in the Olympics and take the opportunity to give archery a try, play a few games and catch the Olympic spirit!

El Dorado Hills Bowmen

3321 El Dorado Hills Blvd, El Dorado Hills, California 95762

Saturday at 11 AM – 2 PM

http://eldoradohillsbowmen.com/contact/

Event listing

Summer Fashion

It’s officially summer and a local real estate agent used to be a model! She is joined by two women and a man to show some different summer looks.

Elizabeth Axelgard

The Fine Art of Real Estate

(916) 747-7919

http://www.elizabethaxelgard.com/

Sacramento Children’s Museum Sports Day

The Sacramento Children’s Museum is hosting Sports Day!The Sacramento Children’s Museum is hosting Sports Day! This will be a fun day of outdoor sporting activities, including a soccer goal kick challenge and an egg-and-spoon relay race!

Sacramento Children’s Museum

2701 Prospect Park Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

Jun 24, 2017 at 10:00 am – 01:00 pm

FREE

Museum Admission $8.50

https://sackids.org/programs-events/special-events

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sports-day/

‘Legends of Courage: The Story of Rosemary Metrailer’

It’s the premiere screening of “Legends of Courage: The Story of Rosemary Metrailer”, the inaugural film in the Legends of Courage documentary film and oral history project.

Free. Seating is limited.

Reserve your seat here.

Hear & Now – Tribute to Luther Vandross

SASF is continuing to fundraise for a Phase 2 expansion in the front of the 17,700-square-foot facility.

SASF

9040 High Tech Court, Elk Grove

Doors open at 5:30 and performance is at 7:00

Reserved seating on round tables is $50.00.

General Admission is $40.00

Jordan the Science Wizard

Jordan The Science Wizard is back! You remember Jordan? He is thee wackiest, coolest, scientist around? Well, today he’s in the studio to WOW us again with some amazing science experiments!

Jordan The Science Wizard

jordan@sciencewizardparty.com

(916) 765-4377

http://www.sciencewizardparty.com

http://www.facebook.com/thesciencewizard