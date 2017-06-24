Special Olympics Summer Games
The Summer Games will be held June 23-25 at the University of California at Davis!
Saturday – Sunday
7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Free Admission
https://www.sonc.org/
Woodland Winefest
Enjoy delicious wines, cheese, honey, olive oils, beer, and chocolate while raising funds for Soroptimist International of Woodland!
701 Main Street, Woodland, CA 95695
DD Ticket $10
General Ticket $35
https://www.facebook.com/woodlandwinefest/
SHELL-a-brate Summer
The world-renowned lobster food truck, Cousins Maine Lobster, celebrates two years of culinary bliss in Sacramento with franchise owners Paul and Vickie Sharkey at the helm of the operation.
Matchbook Wine Company
12300 County Road 92B, Zamora, California 95698
Saturday, June 24th (11am-4pm)
http://bitly.com/2sL3mej
Elk Grove Run 4 Hunger
Elk Grove Food Bank Services continues to fight hunger in the south county area with our 13th Annual EGRun4Hunger, 10K & 5K Run/Walk and Kids Run on June 24, 2017.
Last Minute Registration & Packet Pickup
Saturday, June 24th 7:00 am to 8:00 am
Elk Grove Regional Park
Mail-In Donations
Elk Grove Food Bank Services
P.O. Box 1447
Elk Grove, CA 95759
http://egrun4hunger.com/
Cryotherapy Has Made Its Way Into Elk Grove
Cryome just opened up shop a few weeks ago. This morning, they’ll show us what this treatment is all about AND how it’s perfect for participants of this morning’s Elk Grove Run 4 Hunger. (They’ll have a vendor booth out there too.)
http://www.cryome.com
FB: CryoMe therapy
Twitter: @elkgrove_cryoMe
Goat Yoga
Come out to the farm and renew your inner spirit with a morning of yoga, goats, and wine!
Spenker Winery
17303 N DeVries Rd., Lodi
(209) 367-0467
Now and Zen Yoga Studio
617 S Lower Sacramento Rd., Lodi
(209) 369-7841
https://www.facebook.com/Now-and-Zen-Yoga-Studio-289129174045/
https://www.facebook.com/SpenkerWinery/
MakerFest – World of Wonders Science Museum
It’s an event so popular the WOW has to do it twice a year, the fun and inspiration of MakerFest returns to the World of Wonders Science Museum.
2 N. Sacramento St., Lodi, CA 95240
July 24th (10am-4pm)
209.368.0WOW (0969)
Free Ukulele Class
Grab your ukulele and come out every Saturday for a free ukulele class taught by instructor Jim Coats. All ages are welcome.
Nicholsons MusiCafe
632 E Bidwell St, Folsom, California 95630
Saturdays at 1 PM – 2 PM
https://www.facebook.com/NicholsonsMusiCafe/
Next Olympic Hopeful
24 Hour Fitness will host the first phase of live tryouts to find The Next Olympic Hopeful, a first-of-its-kind program led by the United States Olympic Committee to enhance the pipeline of world-class athletes pursuing an Olympic sport.
Saturday, June 24, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
FREE to the public
24 Hour Fitness Folsom
1006 Riley Street, Folsom
http://www.24hourfitness.com/NextOlympicHopeful
Olympic Day 2017
Learn about the sport in the Olympics and take the opportunity to give archery a try, play a few games and catch the Olympic spirit!
El Dorado Hills Bowmen
3321 El Dorado Hills Blvd, El Dorado Hills, California 95762
Saturday at 11 AM – 2 PM
http://eldoradohillsbowmen.com/contact/
Event listing
Summer Fashion
It’s officially summer and a local real estate agent used to be a model! She is joined by two women and a man to show some different summer looks.
Elizabeth Axelgard
The Fine Art of Real Estate
(916) 747-7919
http://www.elizabethaxelgard.com/
Sacramento Children’s Museum Sports Day
The Sacramento Children’s Museum is hosting Sports Day!The Sacramento Children’s Museum is hosting Sports Day! This will be a fun day of outdoor sporting activities, including a soccer goal kick challenge and an egg-and-spoon relay race!
2701 Prospect Park Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
Jun 24, 2017 at 10:00 am – 01:00 pm
FREE
Museum Admission $8.50
https://sackids.org/programs-events/special-events
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sports-day/
‘Legends of Courage: The Story of Rosemary Metrailer’
It’s the premiere screening of “Legends of Courage: The Story of Rosemary Metrailer”, the inaugural film in the Legends of Courage documentary film and oral history project.
Free. Seating is limited.
Reserve your seat here.
Hear & Now – Tribute to Luther Vandross
SASF is continuing to fundraise for a Phase 2 expansion in the front of the 17,700-square-foot facility.
SASF
9040 High Tech Court, Elk Grove
Doors open at 5:30 and performance is at 7:00
Reserved seating on round tables is $50.00.
General Admission is $40.00
Jordan the Science Wizard
Jordan The Science Wizard is back! You remember Jordan? He is thee wackiest, coolest, scientist around? Well, today he’s in the studio to WOW us again with some amazing science experiments!
jordan@sciencewizardparty.com
(916) 765-4377
http://www.sciencewizardparty.com
http://www.facebook.com/thesciencewizard