Meet The Sacramento Kings’ New Draft Picks In Downtown

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Kings fans will have a chance to meet the team’s newest draft picks for free in Downtown Sacramento on Friday.

The Kings will introduce the newest additions to the franchise at 6 p.m. during the weekly Concerts In The Park celebrations at Cesar Chavez Park.

The Kings held court at the draft Thursday night’s draft in Brooklyn, selecting speedy point guard De’Aaron Fox out of Kentucky.

Fox is a 19-year-old sensation who averaged 16 points and 4 rebounds a game in his lone season for the Wildcats.

He locks up the point guard position, a need the Kings desperately had to address with Darren Collison and Ty Lawson entering the summer as unrestricted free agents.

The Kings worked out Fox a few weeks ago – and following the workout, he made it known the Kings were a team he could see himself playing for.

General Manager Vlade Divac says he knows he got his guy.

“I think we achieved a lot of good stuff in last couple years,” Divac said. “[We’re] changing the narrative and you see the kids are now happy to be a part of Sacramento.”

With the 15th overall pick, the Kings also drafted forward Justin Jackson through a trade with Portland.

Then at 20, the Kings picked up power forward Harry Giles. Point guard Frank Mason was their pick at 34th overall.