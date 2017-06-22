Slap You With Science

See how to prevent food poisoning after a prolonged power outage using a penny and a frozen cup of water.

Daily List: 3 Things the Nicest People Never Do

Do you consider yourself a nice person? Would other people? One the Daily List this morning, three things the nicest people never do – and we’re introducing a new vocabulary word this morning!

Odd Petals

Odd Petals is a do-it-yourself creative resources company that specialize in screen printing, wood printing, relief printing, design, and music merchandising.

http://www.oddpetals.com/

https://www.instagram.com/OddPetals/

Kings Fan’s Garage

Draft Day is here! One Kings fan is throwing a Kings’ draft party! How he’s turned his garage into the ultimate kingdom!

https://www.facebook.com/SacramentoThrone/

Good Day Water Park

The folks from Rebecca’s Jolly Jumps set up a few of their inflatable slides and water attractions.

Rebecca’s Jolly Jumps

Sacramento: (916) 761-8226

Lodi & Galt: (209) 663-7557

http://www.rebeccasjollyjumps.com

http://www.rebeccasphotoboothco.com

NASCAR Hauler Parade

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series haulers will rumble through the streets of Sacramento at the 7th annual NASCAR Hauler Parade on Thursday, June 22 en route to Sonoma for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 race weekend.

Toyota/Save Mart 350

June 23-25

Sonoma Raceway

800-870-RACE

Darts Across Country

Do you think you rule the darts world? Here’s your chance to find out. A new setup allows you play ‘LIVE’ with folks everywhere.

Magic Darts, Inc.

5154 Auburn Blvd Suite C

Sacramento, CA 95841

877-602-3278

FB & Twitter are @MagicDartsInc

http://www.A-ZDarts.com

Sacramento SPCA

After receiving over 25 kittens over the weekend, the SPCA is in need of wet cat food! We’ll meet a couple of the kittens today.



Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm

6201 Florin-Perkins Road

Sacramento

916.383.7387

http://www.sspca.org

Ice Cream Distributor

A local mom and pop shop has been feeding our ice cream fix for more than 20 years! Julz Ice Cream and Candies has been a family-owned business in West Sacramento for the past 23 years. They are the only ice cream distributor in the Sacramento area!!

Julz Ice Cream & Candies

1453 Sacramento Avenue

West Sacramento

916.372.2015

http://julzicecream.com/sacramento/

Manly Minute: 5 Kings Draft Prospects

This year’s NBA Draft is the most anticipated in recent Kings history — a night that can make or break the franchise and its plan to end 11 years of futility and frustration. NBA Draft expert and hoops guru Bobby Gerould is in the studio to give us the skinny on the top 5 players that could be coming to Sacramento this weekend.

Firefighters Burn Institute Fundraiser

Firefighters Burn Institute’s “A Tropical Affair” is this Saturday 6/24. Tina and Ju are emcees.

“A Tropical Affair”

Firefighters Burn Institute

& Shriners Hospital for Children

Saturday 6pm-10pm

For tickets: http://www.tropicalaffair.squarespace.com

Autistic Charity Hair Cut

A 6-year-old girl with autism is going to donate her hair to charity.

Hair Revolution

5712 Broadway

Sacramento

(916) 476-6864

http://www.hairrevolution916.com/

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Greater Sacramento

http://www.lls.org/sac

Kids of Chaos

Kids of Chaos will be making cool science stuff!

Kids of Chaos

McKinley Park in front of the Library

601 Alhambra Blvd, Sacramento

Saturday at 1 p.m.

Free

http://www.saclibrary.org

Audentes Leather

Audentes Leather is a local leather accessories brand for men and women. Their merchandise can be found in upscale boutiques in Northern and Southern California.

https://www.audentesleather.com/

World’s Largest Swim Lesson

Today tens of thousands of kids and adults at aquatic facilities around the world will unite for the eighth year in a row to make noise that Swimming Lessons Save Lives.

Cosumnes CSD

http://www.yourcsd.com/swimlesson

916-405-5600