Slap You With Science
See how to prevent food poisoning after a prolonged power outage using a penny and a frozen cup of water.
Daily List: 3 Things the Nicest People Never Do
Do you consider yourself a nice person? Would other people? One the Daily List this morning, three things the nicest people never do – and we’re introducing a new vocabulary word this morning!
Odd Petals
Odd Petals is a do-it-yourself creative resources company that specialize in screen printing, wood printing, relief printing, design, and music merchandising.
http://www.oddpetals.com/
https://www.instagram.com/OddPetals/
Kings Fan’s Garage
Draft Day is here! One Kings fan is throwing a Kings’ draft party! How he’s turned his garage into the ultimate kingdom!
https://www.facebook.com/SacramentoThrone/
Good Day Water Park
The folks from Rebecca’s Jolly Jumps set up a few of their inflatable slides and water attractions.
Rebecca’s Jolly Jumps
Sacramento: (916) 761-8226
Lodi & Galt: (209) 663-7557
http://www.rebeccasjollyjumps.com
http://www.rebeccasphotoboothco.com
NASCAR Hauler Parade
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series haulers will rumble through the streets of Sacramento at the 7th annual NASCAR Hauler Parade on Thursday, June 22 en route to Sonoma for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 race weekend.
Toyota/Save Mart 350
June 23-25
Sonoma Raceway
800-870-RACE
Darts Across Country
Do you think you rule the darts world? Here’s your chance to find out. A new setup allows you play ‘LIVE’ with folks everywhere.
Magic Darts, Inc.
5154 Auburn Blvd Suite C
Sacramento, CA 95841
877-602-3278
FB & Twitter are @MagicDartsInc
http://www.A-ZDarts.com
Sacramento SPCA
After receiving over 25 kittens over the weekend, the SPCA is in need of wet cat food! We’ll meet a couple of the kittens today.
Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org
Ice Cream Distributor
A local mom and pop shop has been feeding our ice cream fix for more than 20 years! Julz Ice Cream and Candies has been a family-owned business in West Sacramento for the past 23 years. They are the only ice cream distributor in the Sacramento area!!
Julz Ice Cream & Candies
1453 Sacramento Avenue
West Sacramento
916.372.2015
http://julzicecream.com/sacramento/
Manly Minute: 5 Kings Draft Prospects
This year’s NBA Draft is the most anticipated in recent Kings history — a night that can make or break the franchise and its plan to end 11 years of futility and frustration. NBA Draft expert and hoops guru Bobby Gerould is in the studio to give us the skinny on the top 5 players that could be coming to Sacramento this weekend.
Firefighters Burn Institute Fundraiser
Firefighters Burn Institute’s “A Tropical Affair” is this Saturday 6/24. Tina and Ju are emcees.
“A Tropical Affair”
Firefighters Burn Institute
& Shriners Hospital for Children
Saturday 6pm-10pm
For tickets: http://www.tropicalaffair.squarespace.com
Autistic Charity Hair Cut
A 6-year-old girl with autism is going to donate her hair to charity.
Hair Revolution
5712 Broadway
Sacramento
(916) 476-6864
http://www.hairrevolution916.com/
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Greater Sacramento
http://www.lls.org/sac
Kids of Chaos
Kids of Chaos will be making cool science stuff!
Kids of Chaos
McKinley Park in front of the Library
601 Alhambra Blvd, Sacramento
Saturday at 1 p.m.
Free
http://www.saclibrary.org
Audentes Leather
Audentes Leather is a local leather accessories brand for men and women. Their merchandise can be found in upscale boutiques in Northern and Southern California.
https://www.audentesleather.com/
World’s Largest Swim Lesson
Today tens of thousands of kids and adults at aquatic facilities around the world will unite for the eighth year in a row to make noise that Swimming Lessons Save Lives.
Cosumnes CSD
http://www.yourcsd.com/swimlesson
916-405-5600