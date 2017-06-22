Hot Air Balloons Land In Vacaville Neighborhood, Residents Say It’s Not Uncommon

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – An unexpected hot air balloon landing caused a stir in a Vacaville neighborhood on Wednesday.

The incident happened a little before 9 a.m. in a neighborhood on Shining Horse Way.

While people living in the area say this happens more often than you would think, the cause behind the landings is still unknown.

According to the Chuck Welch, a neighbor who took several pictures of the incident, a total of six balloons landed in the neighborhood. At least eight people were in each balloon basket.

It’s not clear why the balloons landed where they did, but no property was damaged in the landings.