Hot Air Balloons Land In Vacaville Neighborhood, Residents Say It’s Not Uncommon

June 22, 2017 10:13 AM
Filed Under: hot air balloons, Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – An unexpected hot air balloon landing caused a stir in a Vacaville neighborhood on Wednesday.

The incident happened a little before 9 a.m. in a neighborhood on Shining Horse Way.

pic 1 Hot Air Balloons Land In Vacaville Neighborhood, Residents Say Its Not Uncommon

Hot air balloons full of people landed in a Vacaville neighborhood. (Credit: Chuck Welch)

While people living in the area say this happens more often than you would think, the cause behind the landings is still unknown.

According to the Chuck Welch, a neighbor who took several pictures of the incident, a total of six balloons landed in the neighborhood. At least eight people were in each balloon basket.

pic 2 Hot Air Balloons Land In Vacaville Neighborhood, Residents Say Its Not Uncommon

Everyone appeared to be OK. (Credit: Chuck Welch)

It’s not clear why the balloons landed where they did, but no property was damaged in the landings.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Listen Live