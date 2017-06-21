Daily List: 5 Things to Do This Summer

So it’s officially summer, which brings to mind all kinds of things you envision doing — but how do you choose? On the Daily List this morning, five things to try to fit in this summer!

Exosym

Since it was created, the Exosym device has helped thousands of veterans and civilians all over the world, including folks right here in our region.

Websites:

http://www.hangerclinic.com

http://www.hangerclinic.com/ExoSym

http://www.Hanger.com

http://www.Facebook.com/HangerNews

http://www.Twitter.com/HangerNews

http://www.YouTube.com/HangerNews

http://www.EmpoweringAmputees.org

Locations:

http://www.hangerclinic.com/locations/Pages/South-Sacramento.aspx

Sacramento:

http://www.hangerclinic.com/locations/Pages/Gig-Harbor-WA.aspx

NASA Countdown To Eclipse

The countdown is on for this summer’s highly anticipated solar eclipse happening in just two months. On August 21, 2017, daylight will fade to the level of a moonlit night as millions of Americans experience one of nature’s most awe-inspiring shows – a total solar eclipse.

Glamp Out

With the arrival of summer comes camping season! Did you know you can camp just minutes away from downtown???

yes – this weekend pack up the family for a glamp out and…help raise funds local youth!!

Glampout – Camp Out Fundraiser for Outdoor Youth Education

Saturday, June 24th through Sunday, June 25th

Location: Camp Pollock

http://www.sacramentovalleyconservancy.org/camp-pollock.asp

Adults are $50 each, children 16 and under are free. Parent or Leader participant required.

**Admission will be $60 at the door. Please buy your tickets early so we can plan to bring enough food & drink.

Sacramento Republic

The Sacramento Republic FC is taking the pitch tonight!

Sacramento Republic FC HQ

2421 17th Street

Sacramento, CA 95818

(916) 307-6138

Sacramento Republic FC vs Rio Grande Valley FC Toros

Kickoff is tonight at 8:00 p.m. PDT

Thursday, June 22nd; 5-7 p.m. at Fairytale Town Theater – KIDS ONLY for youth in kindergarten to 8th grades

Summer Ice Skating

It’s a great way to stay cool during a triple-digit heat wave: ice skating!!

Skatetown Ice Arena

Daily public skating sessions including summer weekday schedule (Monday thru Friday 10am-5pm)

1009 Orlando Avenue

Roseville

(916) 783-8550

http://www.skatetown.biz

Job Interview Body Language

Nonverbal cues: what are you really saying during interviews? See how body language can cost you the job!! A local workplace expert from Officeteam reveals what your body language can tell employers and shares tips for putting your best body language forward

https://www.roberthalf.com/

Meltdown Summer Treat

It’s the first full day of summer so it’s okay to have popsicles and ice cream for breakfast right? We’re hoping the meltdown will keep us cool on this hot summer day!

Cool off during these triple-digit days with Sacramento’s Neighborhood Ice Cream Truck!

http://www.themeltdownicecreamtruck.com/

http://www.icecreamplease.com/

It’s Match Day!

Sacramento Republic FC vs Rio Grande Valley FC Toros

June 21, 2017; 8:00 p.m. Kickoff

#BringItHome Town Hall Series

Thursday, June 22nd; 5-7 p.m.

Fairytale Town Theater – KIDS ONLY for youth in kindergarten to 8th grades

http://www.sacrepublicfc.com

Habitat for Humanity “Build for Unity”

Home Dedication Event

June 22nd 7:30 pm

1045 Neal Road, Sacramento

You can follow the event on social media using the hashtag #BuildforUnity and find out more information by visiting http://www.HabitatGreaterSac.org/BuildforUnity

Education First

Education First provides life-changing education for global citizens. For over 50 years, their mission has been to give confidence and freedom to people of all ages, nationalities, and backgrounds.

Education First Educational Homestay Programs

916-617-7928

http://www.ef.edu/ehp

D.A.R.T.

D.A.R.T. (Drowning Accident Rescue Team) will stage a mock rescue on the Sacramento River to give us a clear idea of what they do to save lives.

Boater Rescue 101

1. Throw a Floatation Device or Rope

2. Get Victim’s Attention

3. Be Repetitive

4. Be Specific

5. Do NOT Get Into Water Unless Last Resort

D.A.R.T. Sacramento: http://www.dartsac.com/

Paddle 4 D.A.R.T. Event: http://www.paddle4dart.com/

Roseville Kids Fire Camp

Local kids suit up with Roseville fire! As part of a week-long summer camp, these firefighters in training learn the tools of the trade. Today the kids focus on water safety and handling a fire hose! Great way to cool down as temperatures heat up!

http://www.roseville.ca.us/fire

Facebook: @RosevilleFire

Twitter: @RSVL_Fire

Dishin’ With Tina: Cattle Rustlers

Cattle Rustlers

7040 Sunrise Blvd.

Citrus Heights

916.560.3196

http://www.mycattlerustlers.com/

Sacramento Walk of Stars

The Sacramento Walk of Stars will announce its 2017 honorees during a press conference scheduled for Wednesday, June 21 in The Handle District at 1820 L Street.

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Media check-in time: 8:45 a.m.

Announcements at 9 a.m.

Manly Minute: 4 Chats All Dads Should Have

Take a respectable approach to topics fathers should take seriously with their sons like mental health, pornography, and how much it’ll actually cost them to buy a car. Hawkes’ new book, 10 Conversations You Must Have With Your Son, serves as a roadmap for some of these essential chats. Here, he discusses four talks men need to have with their boys more often.

