Man Dies In Yuba River During Face-Down Meditation In Water

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Nevada County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a case of a man who drowned while apparently practicing face-down meditation in the Yuba River.

Deputies identified the victim as 33-year-old Yoav Timmer of Israel.

“There was nothing at that scene that led them to believe it was suspicious,” Nevada County Sheriff’s Capt. Shannon Moon said.

Moon says the death is unlike any she’s seen before.

“Face-down meditation—the first I’ve heard of in 27 years,” Moon said. “Kind of blocking out the distractions of mindfulness in a face-down position underwater.”

Deputies say Timmer drowned in a section of the river where the water pools up, and there’s no strong current.

The man’s body was discovered by his friend, who was practicing the same meditation technique nearby.

People using this river where temperature are colder than normal were surprised anyone would attempt the risky move.

“If you love your life, and love being here then sometimes I think it’s not worth it to take big risks,” Lucca McCaleb said.

Pursuing peace of mind in a scenic spot. An extreme meditation move may have cost one man his life.