Track 7 Brewing Company Starts Home Delivery For Beer

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A brewery is ready to start home delivery of beer later this week.

Sacramento’s popular Track 7 Brewing Company plans to launch a home delivery service on Friday for its special release beers.

The idea came as a response to requests from customers who live in other parts of California who wanted access to the Sacramento-based brewery.

The delivery won’t come cheap. Track 7 will send three four-packs of cans in a foam-lined shipping box with ice packs for between $42 and $48. That doesn’t include tax or the $15 delivery fee.