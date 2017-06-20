Daily List: 3 Houseplants to Help With Allergies

If allergies are getting the best of you, it might be time to green up your home — as in adding more houseplants! Some filter harmful toxins and pollutants out of the air — so on the Daily List this morning, three houseplants to help with allergies!

Read more

West Sacramento Rec Center

We are splashing into summer and checking out the fun pool slides at the Rec Center in West Sacramento!

West Sacramento Recreation Center

at 2801 Jefferson Blvd.

West Sacramento

Weekends- June 3-August 27:

Saturday & Sunday – 12:30-5:30pm

Weekdays-June 5-August 11:

Monday-Thursday – 1:15-5:15pm

Friday- 2:00-7:00pm

https://www.cityofwestsacramento.org/city/depts/pcs/aquatics/default.asp

Dive In Movie

June 23rd

Movie starts at sundown

$7 Rec Center Pass Holders/ $10 for non-pass holders

Fete De La Music

Fete de la Musique (make music day) celebrates street performance (also known as busking) all over the world! This is a hot topic in Sacramento now after Mayor Steinberg announced he wants to “re-stimulate and encourage the art of busking in Sacramento.”

Busk ‘n’ Blues!

Celebrate “Fête de la Musique” / Make Music Day

Wednesday, June 21

4 pm-9 pm

CLARA

2420 N Street

Sacramento

The Alliance Française: http://www.afsacramento.org/

Check This Out: Rothy’s Shoes

Rothy’s ballet flats born out of San Francisco…from PET plastic water bottles!

https://rothys.com/

https://www.facebook.com/rothys/?fref=ts

@rothys

https://www.instagram.com/rothys/

#LiveSeamlessly

McDelivery

No time to run to McDonald’s to satisfy your mc-cravings? No problem! Now the McDonald’s comes to you, thanks to a partnership with ubereats!

https://www.mcdonalds.com/us/en-us/mcdelivery.html

New Summer Frozen Yogurt Flavor

No better way to cool down from triple-digit heat than with a little fro-yo!! Yogurtland lets the Good Day team sample some of their newest summer flavors!

Home Grown Watermelon Sorbet (out now)

Sun Kissed Strawberry Shortcake (out now)

Sweet n’ Smooth Peaches and Cream Gelato (out now)

Larger Than Life Mud Pie (out July 3)

Picnic Favorite Apricot Mango Tart (out July 17)

https://www.yogurt-land.com/

Stockton Rocks

A Stockton mother of five started the Facebook Group Stockton Rocks which encourages residents in Stockton to find rocks… paint them and then hide them… then when someone else finds them they can post the pic and the location on the facebook page and either hide it again or paint their own and play the game too!

Stockton Rocks public Facebook group

Pool To Drool Over

Courage Pools is one of Court’s favorite pool builders and they have a rockin’ awesome pool in Auburn that is definitely one to drool over!

Courage Pools

916.797.3000

http://www.couragepools.com/

Lego Batman Summer Camp

Professional artist Jamie Lentzner lives in El Dorado Hills and is all decked out for her Summer Lego Batman Art Camp, where students are kept busy and engaged.

http://www.jamiespnd.com

Supporting Your LGBTQ Friend

It’s a pivotal moment: your friend tells you they’re LGBTQ. They’ve just exposed a vulnerable part of themselves and now they’re waiting to see how you react. They’re waiting to see if you’re going to judge them, get uncomfortable, or support them in coming out.

Read more

Volunteer Boot Camp

Front Street Animal Shelter

2127 Front St

Sacramento

(916) 808-7387

Donate to Front Street Shelter on the Big Day of Giving at www.HelpFrontStreet.com.

Amalia’s Cocina

The ladies behind Amalia’s Cocina have created a new rotisserie sauce line that’s going in 530 Walmarts. We celebrate these local women and get a taste test!

http://www.amaliascocina.com/