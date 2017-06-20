Daily List: 3 Houseplants to Help With Allergies
If allergies are getting the best of you, it might be time to green up your home — as in adding more houseplants! Some filter harmful toxins and pollutants out of the air — so on the Daily List this morning, three houseplants to help with allergies!
West Sacramento Rec Center
We are splashing into summer and checking out the fun pool slides at the Rec Center in West Sacramento!
West Sacramento Recreation Center
at 2801 Jefferson Blvd.
West Sacramento
Weekends- June 3-August 27:
Saturday & Sunday – 12:30-5:30pm
Weekdays-June 5-August 11:
Monday-Thursday – 1:15-5:15pm
Friday- 2:00-7:00pm
https://www.cityofwestsacramento.org/city/depts/pcs/aquatics/default.asp
Dive In Movie
June 23rd
Movie starts at sundown
$7 Rec Center Pass Holders/ $10 for non-pass holders
Fete De La Music
Fete de la Musique (make music day) celebrates street performance (also known as busking) all over the world! This is a hot topic in Sacramento now after Mayor Steinberg announced he wants to “re-stimulate and encourage the art of busking in Sacramento.”
Busk ‘n’ Blues!
Celebrate “Fête de la Musique” / Make Music Day
Wednesday, June 21
4 pm-9 pm
CLARA
2420 N Street
Sacramento
The Alliance Française: http://www.afsacramento.org/
Check This Out: Rothy’s Shoes
Rothy’s ballet flats born out of San Francisco…from PET plastic water bottles!
https://rothys.com/
https://www.facebook.com/rothys/?fref=ts
https://www.instagram.com/rothys/
McDelivery
No time to run to McDonald’s to satisfy your mc-cravings? No problem! Now the McDonald’s comes to you, thanks to a partnership with ubereats!
https://www.mcdonalds.com/us/en-us/mcdelivery.html
New Summer Frozen Yogurt Flavor
No better way to cool down from triple-digit heat than with a little fro-yo!! Yogurtland lets the Good Day team sample some of their newest summer flavors!
- Home Grown Watermelon Sorbet (out now)
- Sun Kissed Strawberry Shortcake (out now)
- Sweet n’ Smooth Peaches and Cream Gelato (out now)
- Larger Than Life Mud Pie (out July 3)
- Picnic Favorite Apricot Mango Tart (out July 17)
Stockton Rocks
A Stockton mother of five started the Facebook Group Stockton Rocks which encourages residents in Stockton to find rocks… paint them and then hide them… then when someone else finds them they can post the pic and the location on the facebook page and either hide it again or paint their own and play the game too!
Stockton Rocks public Facebook group
Pool To Drool Over
Courage Pools is one of Court’s favorite pool builders and they have a rockin’ awesome pool in Auburn that is definitely one to drool over!
Courage Pools
916.797.3000
http://www.couragepools.com/
Lego Batman Summer Camp
Professional artist Jamie Lentzner lives in El Dorado Hills and is all decked out for her Summer Lego Batman Art Camp, where students are kept busy and engaged.
http://www.jamiespnd.com
Supporting Your LGBTQ Friend
It’s a pivotal moment: your friend tells you they’re LGBTQ. They’ve just exposed a vulnerable part of themselves and now they’re waiting to see how you react. They’re waiting to see if you’re going to judge them, get uncomfortable, or support them in coming out.
Volunteer Boot Camp
Front Street Animal Shelter
2127 Front St
Sacramento
(916) 808-7387
Donate to Front Street Shelter on the Big Day of Giving at www.HelpFrontStreet.com.
Amalia’s Cocina
The ladies behind Amalia’s Cocina have created a new rotisserie sauce line that’s going in 530 Walmarts. We celebrate these local women and get a taste test!
http://www.amaliascocina.com/