Coroner: Body Found In Trunk Shows No Obvious Signs Of Trauma

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Authorities have identified the woman whose body was found inside a car’s trunk in a Roseville neighborhood.

The Placer County Coroner’s Office says the body found on Monday was that of 38-year-old Roseville resident Andrea Paola Guzman Spangler.

No obvious signs of trauma were found on Spangler’s body, the coroner says. The cause of death remains undetermined.

Officers discovered Spangler’s body in the trunk of car parked along Gerry Way on Monday. Residents reported that the car had been parked there for several days and had begun to emit a stench.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.