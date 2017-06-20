Box Office Top 20: ‘Cars 3’ Takes First From ‘Wonder Woman’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Cars 3” finished in first place at the North American box office this weekend with $53.7 million in earnings. It effectively stole the top spot from “Wonder Woman,” which had held on to No. 1 for two weeks in a row. “Wonder Woman,” in its third weekend in theaters, earned $41.3 million, bringing its total to $275.1 million.

New opener “All Eyez On Me” exceeded expectations with a $26.4 million debut in third place, burying “The Mummy,” in weekend two, in fourth place with $14.5 million.

The Mandy Moore shark thriller “47 Meters Down” rounded out the top five with $11.2 million, while the R-rated comedy “Rough Night” got off to a rough seventh place start with only $8 million.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by comScore:

1. “Cars 3,” Disney, $53,688,680, 4,256 locations, $12,615 average, $53,688,680, 1 Week.

2. “Wonder Woman,” Warner Bros., $41,268,850, 4,018 locations, $10,271 average, $275,095,580, 3 Weeks.

3. “All Eyez On Me,” Lionsgate, $26,435,354, 2,471 locations, $10,698 average, $26,435,354, 1 Week.

4. “Mummy, The,” Universal, $14,510,960, 4,034 locations, $3,597 average, $57,121,660, 2 Weeks.

5. “47 Meters Down,” Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, $11,205,562, 2,270 locations, $4,936 average, $11,205,562, 1 Week.

6. “Pirates Caribbean:Dead Men Tell No Tales,” Disney, $8,964,039, 2,759 locations, $3,249 average, $150,572,153, 4 Weeks.

7. “Rough Night,” Sony, $8,004,283, 3,162 locations, $2,531 average, $8,004,283, 1 Week.

8. “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie,” 20th Century Fox, $7,181,541, 2,968 locations, $2,420 average, $57,795,201, 3 Weeks.

9. “Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2,” Disney, $5,071,732, 1,813 locations, $2,797 average, $374,942,747, 7 Weeks.

10. “It Comes At Night,” A24, $2,601,467, 2,450 locations, $1,062 average, $11,124,631, 2 Weeks.

11. “Megan Leavey,” Bleecker Street, $2,541,645, 1,832 locations, $1,387 average, $8,378,502, 2 Weeks.

12. “Baywatch,” Paramount, $1,610,987, 1,307 locations, $1,233 average, $55,158,487, 4 Weeks.

13. “Book Of Henry, The,” Focus Features, $1,424,540, 579 locations, $2,460 average, $1,424,540, 1 Week.

14. “Paris Can Wait,” Sony Pictures Classics, $713,931, 447 locations, $1,597 average, $3,195,793, 6 Weeks.

15. “Beatriz At Dinner,” Roadside Attractions, $702,073, 77 locations, $9,118 average, $906,101, 2 Weeks.

16. “Alien: Covenant,” 20th Century Fox, $568,149, 400 locations, $1,420 average, $72,754,134, 5 Weeks.

17. “My Cousin Rachel,” Fox Searchlight, $530,977, 531 locations, $1,000 average, $1,975,140, 2 Weeks.

18. “Everything, Everything,” Warner Bros., $356,241, 403 locations, $884 average, $33,151,209, 5 Weeks.

19. “Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul,” 20th Century Fox, $330,813, 255 locations, $1,297 average, $20,087,808, 5 Weeks.

20. “Boss Baby, The,” 20th Century Fox, $323,442, 260 locations, $1,244 average, $172,492,985, 12 Weeks.