STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – The body of a missing swimmer was located Monday in a Stanislaus County reservoir.

On Monday afternoon, a 51-year-old male was swimming in Woodward Reservoir when he reportedly became distressed and disappeared from view, according to a statement from the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District.

Searchers found the man shortly before 3 p.m. His identity has not been released.