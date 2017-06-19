Daily List: 3 Houseplants to Help With Allergies

On the Daily List this morning, here are some houseplants that will help with allergies!

https://www.flonase.com/allergies/houseplants-for-allergies/

Teen’s Soap Business

A 16-year-old Turlock girl already has her own shop where she makes some pretty cool specialty soaps!

https://squareup.com/store/soaps-by-hailey

https://www.facebook.com/SoapsbyHailey/

https://www.instagram.com/soapsbyhailey/

Fun With Aerial Fabrics

Whether you’re a foodie, artist, athlete, wine lover over family man, this is the summer to experience Lake Tahoe — specifically North Lake Tahoe!

Magic in Paradise

June 23-25

Tahoe Vista

530-546-2343

http://www.tahoeflowartsstudio.com/retreats

Ride To Work Day

Ride to work day with Good Day! Today is the day to keep the car in park and ride a bike to work! We’re getting folks from point A to point B with the help of a local pedicab company!

Sac King Pedicabs

209.594.5996

https://www.facebook.com/sacramentokingpedicab/

Featherbed Railroad

The Featherbed Railroad offers a unique place to stay, inside a railroad caboose. The themed rooms have something have for everyone and we are there this morning showing you why this should be a summer vacation destination for you and the family.

2870 Lakeshore Blvd in Nice

(707) 274-8378

http://www.featherbedrailroad.com/

Divine Swine

Divine Swine has it roots in competition barbeque and they have many awards to prove it. They have flavorful proteins and are passionate about all things comfort food.

825 W Roseburg Ave

Modesto Ca. 95350

http://divineswine209.com/

Manly Minute: To Tuck Or Not to Tuck?

How many men do you see sporting a billowy, unkempt-looking shirt? The goal of this article is to expose you to a few tactics that might eliminate the nuisance of an un-tucked or wrongly tucked shirt. So let’s get started!

http://www.artofmanliness.com/2014/04/15/how-tuck-in-shirt/

Bracelets for Martin

Local roots with global outreach! The organization Campaign One at a Time is on a mission to help one person at a time. They may be small in numbers but big in heart and ambition!

Tonight

5pm-8pm

Track 7 Brewing Company

826 Professor Lane, Ste. 100

Sacramento

Donate to Martin:

http://campaignoaat.org/martin/

#MARTINSTRONG

Campaign One At A Time:

http://campaignoaat.org/

Justin Dentmon Basketball Camp

CBA pro basketball player Justin Dentmon is holding a three-day basketball camp to focus on improving campers’ core offensive and defensive skills.

Tue, Jun 20th 9:00 AM – Thu, Jun 22 12:00 PM

RC Sports and Event Center

2561 Mercantile Drive

Rancho Cordova, CA 95742

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/justin-dentmon-basketball-camp-sacramento-2017-registration-33740026327