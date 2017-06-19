Daily List: 3 Houseplants to Help With Allergies
On the Daily List this morning, here are some houseplants that will help with allergies!
https://www.flonase.com/allergies/houseplants-for-allergies/
Teen’s Soap Business
A 16-year-old Turlock girl already has her own shop where she makes some pretty cool specialty soaps!
https://squareup.com/store/soaps-by-hailey
https://www.facebook.com/SoapsbyHailey/
https://www.instagram.com/soapsbyhailey/
Fun With Aerial Fabrics
Whether you’re a foodie, artist, athlete, wine lover over family man, this is the summer to experience Lake Tahoe — specifically North Lake Tahoe!
Magic in Paradise
June 23-25
Tahoe Vista
530-546-2343
http://www.tahoeflowartsstudio.com/retreats
Ride To Work Day
Ride to work day with Good Day! Today is the day to keep the car in park and ride a bike to work! We’re getting folks from point A to point B with the help of a local pedicab company!
Sac King Pedicabs
209.594.5996
https://www.facebook.com/sacramentokingpedicab/
Featherbed Railroad
The Featherbed Railroad offers a unique place to stay, inside a railroad caboose. The themed rooms have something have for everyone and we are there this morning showing you why this should be a summer vacation destination for you and the family.
2870 Lakeshore Blvd in Nice
(707) 274-8378
http://www.featherbedrailroad.com/
Divine Swine
Divine Swine has it roots in competition barbeque and they have many awards to prove it. They have flavorful proteins and are passionate about all things comfort food.
825 W Roseburg Ave
Modesto Ca. 95350
http://divineswine209.com/
Manly Minute: To Tuck Or Not to Tuck?
How many men do you see sporting a billowy, unkempt-looking shirt? The goal of this article is to expose you to a few tactics that might eliminate the nuisance of an un-tucked or wrongly tucked shirt. So let’s get started!
http://www.artofmanliness.com/2014/04/15/how-tuck-in-shirt/
Bracelets for Martin
Local roots with global outreach! The organization Campaign One at a Time is on a mission to help one person at a time. They may be small in numbers but big in heart and ambition!
Tonight
5pm-8pm
Track 7 Brewing Company
826 Professor Lane, Ste. 100
Sacramento
Donate to Martin:
http://campaignoaat.org/martin/
#MARTINSTRONG
Campaign One At A Time:
http://campaignoaat.org/
Justin Dentmon Basketball Camp
CBA pro basketball player Justin Dentmon is holding a three-day basketball camp to focus on improving campers’ core offensive and defensive skills.
Tue, Jun 20th 9:00 AM – Thu, Jun 22 12:00 PM
RC Sports and Event Center
2561 Mercantile Drive
Rancho Cordova, CA 95742
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/justin-dentmon-basketball-camp-sacramento-2017-registration-33740026327