More Pieces Of Highway 50 Buckle Under Record Heat

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A day after lanes of Highway 50 were shut down due to the roads buckling under record heat, the pavement is cracking in the other direction.

Caltrans says the triple-digit heat is to blame for a portion of Highway 50 in West Sacramento buckling. An eastbound section near the Jefferson Boulevard exit started to crumble on Sunday night.

On Monday, crews were out again as more cracking closed the No. 3 and No. 4 lanes into the evening. Another small patch of roadway near the shoulder started crumbling near Jefferson Boulevard earlier that has been repaired.

California’s wet winter may also be playing a role in the road buckling. The winter left the soil beneath the concrete saturated, which could cause the pavement to heat up and start to float beneath the roadway.

Caltrans says there hasn’t been a major repaving project in that area since 1970.