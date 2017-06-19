Police: Body Found Inside Car’s Trunk In Roseville Neighborhood

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a person’s body was found inside a car in Roseville neighborhood.

The scene is along the 1500 block of Gerry Way.

Roseville police say officers responded to the neighborhood around 7:30 a.m. Monday to investigate a report of a suspicious car. At the scene, officers found a dead body inside the car.

Police say the body was found in the trunk.

No details, including the age or gender, about the person are being released at this time.

Officers were still at the scene late Monday morning investigating.