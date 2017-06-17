Bike Like A Girl
Girls who were in foster care being a part of a Bike Camp that teaches them not only the nuances and fun of riding a bike, but also experience an opportunity for shared empowerment, and learning more about the science, engineering and math of cycling.
Robert C. Cooley Middle School
9300 Prairie Woods Way, Roseville, CA
July 17, 2017 (9am-1pm)
http://Lilliput.org
http://bikelikeagirl.org
Denio’s Farmers Market & Swap Meet
Classic Cars, Craft Beers & Corn Dogs! Are you a classic car lover? Then come on out to our 6th annual Dad’s Day at Denio’s on Saturday, June 17th.
1551 Vineyard Rd, Roseville, CA 95678
Dad’s Day’s Event at Denio’s
1551 Vineyard Rd, Roseville, CA 95678
Saturday, June 10th at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m
http://deniosmarket.com/
Game-Changer Celebrity Golf Classic
The tournament aims to raise awareness and fund research about traumatic brain injuries and high school football players sidelined due to these devastating events.
Whitney Oaks Golf Club
2305 Clubhouse Dr, Rocklin, California 95765
June 17, 2017 (11am Start Time)
http://www.t3charities.events/golf-event.html
http://www.t3charities.events/home.html
https://www.facebook.com/events/1094658780640000/
Wizard World
Wizard World is back in Sacramento! We’re sending the one-and-only Cody Stark to the convention to share some of the fun!
1400 J St., Sacramento, California 95814
Saturday, Jun 17, 2017 – 10:00am – 7:00pm
Sunday, Jun 18, 2017 – 10:00am – 4:00pm
http://wizardworld.com/comiccon/sacramento
World Butchers Challenge
Sacramento butchers Danny Johnson and Paul Carras of Taylor’s Market will compete on the first-ever USA team at the World Butchers Challenge 2018 in Belfast.
Taylor’s Market
2900 Freeport Blvd, Sacramento, CA
Monday through Saturday
9:00AM to 7:00PM
Sunday
9:00AM to 6:00PM
http://www.taylorsmarket.com
Diabetes Ride
Tracy Herbert, author of the International Best-Selling book, Diabetes Tragedy to Triumph, shares what she has learned in almost 40 years of living with Type 1 Diabetes. Tracy’s ride starts at the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco on June 13, 2017 and ends at the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City in September.
http://www.TracyHerbert.com
Sac Zoo 90th Birthday Bash
Come party in style as we celebrate the Sacramento Zoo’s 90th birthday! The Sacramento Zoo is throwing themself a party complete with games, crafts, activities and bounce houses.
3930 W Land Park Dr, Sacramento, California 95822
Saturday, June 17, 2017 – 9 am to 4 pm
https://www.saczoo.org/event/zoos-90th-birthday-party/
Arden Fair Kids Club Sessions
Arden Fair Kids Club is proud to feature world-renowned performance painter David Garibaldi for two special art sessions on Saturday, June 17.
1689 Arden Way, Sacramento, CA 95815
Saturday, June 17th
10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. & 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Wheelchairs for Veterans
A local VFW is giving out more than a hundred brand new wheelchairs to Vets and their Families. We are checking the wheelchairs out and talking with the company donating them.
1708 Libson Ave., West Sac
June 17th starting at 10am
International SUNday
Our special guests from Sacramento Valley Astronomical Society (SVAS) will set up on-site with their solar telescopes this weekend from 11 AM to 3 PM. These hydrogen alpha scopes allow us to look at the sun directly–so we can observe sun spots and other prominences.
Powerhouse Science Center
3615 Auburn Blvd, Sacramento, California 95821
June 17th & 18th (11am-3pm)
https://powerhousesc.org/events/
Sacramento French Film Festival
The Sacramento French Film Festival is a unique cultural event that brings people together around films and French culture in a festive atmosphere.
Crest Theatre
1013 K Street, Sacramento, CA 95814
June 16-25th, 2017
http://sacramentofrenchfilmfestival.org/
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-french-film-festival-2017/
Summer Skin Essentials
Summer is a wonderful time of year, but the sun and heat can take a toll on your skin, hair, and body. That doesn’t mean you should stay indoors – with a little care and a few precautions, you can enjoy summer to its fullest.
http://stillpointmed.com
Woodcreek Golf Movie Night
Legends at Woodcreek Golf Course showing Happy Gilmour on huge outsdoor screen on th driving range for Father’s Day weekend. Plus, they are offering free golf!
Food Truck Cinema
http://www.foodtruckcinemas.com