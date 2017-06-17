Bike Like A Girl

Girls who were in foster care being a part of a Bike Camp that teaches them not only the nuances and fun of riding a bike, but also experience an opportunity for shared empowerment, and learning more about the science, engineering and math of cycling.

Robert C. Cooley Middle School

9300 Prairie Woods Way, Roseville, CA

July 17, 2017 (9am-1pm)

http://Lilliput.org

http://bikelikeagirl.org

Denio’s Farmers Market & Swap Meet

Classic Cars, Craft Beers & Corn Dogs! Are you a classic car lover? Then come on out to our 6th annual Dad’s Day at Denio’s on Saturday, June 17th.

1551 Vineyard Rd, Roseville, CA 95678

Dad’s Day’s Event at Denio’s

1551 Vineyard Rd, Roseville, CA 95678

Saturday, June 10th at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m

http://deniosmarket.com/

Game-Changer Celebrity Golf Classic

The tournament aims to raise awareness and fund research about traumatic brain injuries and high school football players sidelined due to these devastating events.

Whitney Oaks Golf Club

2305 Clubhouse Dr, Rocklin, California 95765

June 17, 2017 (11am Start Time)

http://www.t3charities.events/golf-event.html

http://www.t3charities.events/home.html

https://www.facebook.com/events/1094658780640000/

Wizard World

Wizard World is back in Sacramento! We’re sending the one-and-only Cody Stark to the convention to share some of the fun!

1400 J St., Sacramento, California 95814

Saturday, Jun 17, 2017 – 10:00am – 7:00pm

Sunday, Jun 18, 2017 – 10:00am – 4:00pm

http://wizardworld.com/comiccon/sacramento

World Butchers Challenge

Sacramento butchers Danny Johnson and Paul Carras of Taylor’s Market will compete on the first-ever USA team at the World Butchers Challenge 2018 in Belfast.

Taylor’s Market

2900 Freeport Blvd, Sacramento, CA

Monday through Saturday

9:00AM to 7:00PM

Sunday

9:00AM to 6:00PM

http://www.taylorsmarket.com

Diabetes Ride

Tracy Herbert, author of the International Best-Selling book, Diabetes Tragedy to Triumph, shares what she has learned in almost 40 years of living with Type 1 Diabetes. Tracy’s ride starts at the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco on June 13, 2017 and ends at the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City in September.

http://www.TracyHerbert.com

Sac Zoo 90th Birthday Bash

Come party in style as we celebrate the Sacramento Zoo’s 90th birthday! The Sacramento Zoo is throwing themself a party complete with games, crafts, activities and bounce houses.

3930 W Land Park Dr, Sacramento, California 95822

Saturday, June 17, 2017 – 9 am to 4 pm

https://www.saczoo.org/event/zoos-90th-birthday-party/

Arden Fair Kids Club Sessions

Arden Fair Kids Club is proud to feature world-renowned performance painter David Garibaldi for two special art sessions on Saturday, June 17.

1689 Arden Way, Sacramento, CA 95815

Saturday, June 17th

10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. & 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Wheelchairs for Veterans

A local VFW is giving out more than a hundred brand new wheelchairs to Vets and their Families. We are checking the wheelchairs out and talking with the company donating them.

1708 Libson Ave., West Sac

June 17th starting at 10am

International SUNday

Our special guests from Sacramento Valley Astronomical Society (SVAS) will set up on-site with their solar telescopes this weekend from 11 AM to 3 PM. These hydrogen alpha scopes allow us to look at the sun directly–so we can observe sun spots and other prominences.

Powerhouse Science Center

3615 Auburn Blvd, Sacramento, California 95821

June 17th & 18th (11am-3pm)

https://powerhousesc.org/events/

Sacramento French Film Festival

The Sacramento French Film Festival is a unique cultural event that brings people together around films and French culture in a festive atmosphere.

Crest Theatre

1013 K Street, Sacramento, CA 95814

June 16-25th, 2017

http://sacramentofrenchfilmfestival.org/

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-french-film-festival-2017/

Summer Skin Essentials

Summer is a wonderful time of year, but the sun and heat can take a toll on your skin, hair, and body. That doesn’t mean you should stay indoors – with a little care and a few precautions, you can enjoy summer to its fullest.

http://stillpointmed.com

Woodcreek Golf Movie Night

Legends at Woodcreek Golf Course showing Happy Gilmour on huge outsdoor screen on th driving range for Father’s Day weekend. Plus, they are offering free golf!

Food Truck Cinema

http://www.foodtruckcinemas.com