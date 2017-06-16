Daily List: 5 Father’s Day Gifts Under $5
With Father’s Day coming up on Sunday, kids may really be wanting to make something – maybe with mom’s help. But you don’t have to go crazy with craft supplies. On the Daily List this morning, five homemade Father’s Day gifts under five bucks!
http://howdoesshe.com/15-homemade-gifts-for-dads-under-5/
Restaurant: La Cosecha
La Cosecha is a new restaurant and bar in downtown! “La Cosecha” has the Spanish meaning of “harvest.” we will be taste-testing their best menu items.
La Cosecha Sacramento
917 9th street
Sacramento, California
916-970-5354
http://lacosechasacramento.com/
Facebook
New Gym: Formula Fitness
Formula Fitness is a new gym in town. This morning, we’ll talk about the trend you’ll want to jump on board with to get the maximum results for your summer body.
http://www.theformulafitness.com
916.520.4842
M-F 5:30 AM – 8:30 AM
M-TH 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM
SA 6:45 AM – 9:30 AM
Twitter: @theformula916
Instagram: @theformula916
Facebook: The Formula
Swarm: The Formula
Patty’s Pantry
Yuba City is celebrating Sunsweet’s 100th anniversary!! Sunsweet is the world’s largest dried tree fruit processor and the single largest private employer in Yuba City. In today’s “Patty’s Pantry,” we’ll show you how to work dried fruits into some your favorite recipes!
2017 Summer Stroll
Saturday, June 17
2pm-10pm
Plumas Street, Downtown Yuba City
Free & Open to the Public
More Info: 530-755-1620
More Info: http://www.yubacitydowntown.com/events.html
Patty Mastracco website: http://www.idofood.com
Body Language Art
Traci Owens calls herself the “International Award-Winning Mixed Media Madame.” She is a self-taught international award winning artist and specializes in all things art: acrylic, charcoal, pastels, clay, metal, texture, mosaic.
Traci Owens’ Workshops
http://www.traciowens.com
Cops Get Cuts
This morning we’re getting an exclusive preview of this place before its grand opening. As part of this preview party for our show, they have a fabulous surprise for some local police officers.
Sharp & Dapper Barbering
2819 West March Lane B7
Stockton
http://www.sanddbarbering.com
Burly Beverages
Burly Beverages are natural soda syrups handmade by a local guy who wanted a healthier option when it came to crafting his own cocktails.
Burly Beverages Gift Shoppe & Tasting Room
Hours – Wednesday – Sunday: 11AM-6PM
2014 Del Paso Blvd
Sacramento
916-333-3879
http://burlybeverages.com/
Animal Party
Ain’t no party like an animal party. They really know how to get down and wild. And now there are companies getting in on the shindigs. This morning Good Day is checking out the ones to call to cater your furry friends’ fun.
Free Adoptions at Front Street through July 2nd
(916) 808-7387
Apollo Peak
720-675-8072
http://www.apollopeak.com
sales@apollopeak.com
http://www.facebook.com/apollopeak
http://www.twitter.com/apollopeakwines and http://www.twitter.com/apollopeak (@apollopeakwine and @apollopeak)
http://www.instagram.com/apollopeak (@apollopeak)
#whydrinkalone #apollopeak #pinotmeow #catwine
Dog Gonelicious Boutique
1115 Front St Ste 3
Sacramento CA 95814-3287
United States
(707) 208-3447
http://www.petwinery.com
New CHP Officers
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will swear in 129 new officers during a graduation ceremony at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento. Throughout 28 weeks of training, these men and women have been preparing to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security to the people of California.
Friday, June 16, 2017
Cadet inspection is at 8:30 a.m., followed by the graduation ceremony at 10 a.m. in the gymnasium
CHP Academy, 3500 Reed Avenue, West Sacramento
College Gift Money
Getting hundreds of dollars in graduation gifts? Put that grad cash to good use! Local finance expert Johnny Gottstein offers advice on how to give those greenbacks their best and highest purpose – and no, it’s not a spending spree!
1. No, you should not go on a shopping spree – why?
2. Furthering their education? If so, allocate to those expenses – tuition, housing, etc.
3. Going into the job market? Talk about budgeting, wise spending and saving for emergencies. There are good alternatives to going on a spending spree.
4. Parents: teach basic lessons
Doug Christie: Jr. Kings Basketball
More information and clinic registration details can be found at http://Kings.com/JuniorKings.
San Joaquin County Fair
We are checking out all the fun that the San Joaquin County Fair has to offer this year! The gates opened Wednesday.
https://sanjoaquinfairgrounds.com/fair/
Wizard World
Wizard World is back! We’re live for day one of the big show to chat with a couple of the celebrity guests!
Wizard World
Friday-Sunday
Sacramento Convention Center
1400 J St., Sacramento
Tickets
Putt-n-Play With Dad
This is an annual field trip with the Consumes Community Services District preschool & Tiny Tot programs.
Emerald Lakes Golf Course
10651 E. Stockton Blvd.
Elk Grove
(916) 685-4653
http://www.golfemeraldlakes.com
Women’s Empowerment To Graduate 27 Formerly Homeless Women
Community members from across Sacramento will witness Women’s Empowerment graduate 27 formerly homeless women as they complete the comprehensive nine-week job-readiness program.
Today: 9 a.m.-11 a.m.
Graduation: 9:00-10:30 a.m.
Interviews*: 10:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m.
http://www.womens-empowerment.org
The Showrhoom
Shop local, made local! The Showrhoom features independent designers creating everything from clothing & accessories to skincare and luxury home goods.
IG: @theshowrhoom
All Good
Instagram: @allgxxd
http://www.allgxxd.com
Samuel Rose
Instagram: @bysamuelrose
http://www.bysamuelrose.com
Miners Leap Winery
Instagram:@minersleapwinery
Unicorn Bowl
As a response to Starbuck’s Unicorn drink that packs a whopping 70 grams of sugar, local juicery Liquidology has come up with the magically delicious and super healthy Unicorn Bowl.
Liquidology
4601 H St
Sacramento
(916) 970-5102
http://www.liquidologybar.com