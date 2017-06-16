Daily List: 5 Father’s Day Gifts Under $5

With Father’s Day coming up on Sunday, kids may really be wanting to make something – maybe with mom’s help. But you don’t have to go crazy with craft supplies. On the Daily List this morning, five homemade Father’s Day gifts under five bucks!

Restaurant: La Cosecha

La Cosecha is a new restaurant and bar in downtown! “La Cosecha” has the Spanish meaning of “harvest.” we will be taste-testing their best menu items.

La Cosecha Sacramento

917 9th street

Sacramento, California

916-970-5354

http://lacosechasacramento.com/

Facebook

New Gym: Formula Fitness

Formula Fitness is a new gym in town. This morning, we’ll talk about the trend you’ll want to jump on board with to get the maximum results for your summer body.

http://www.theformulafitness.com

916.520.4842

M-F 5:30 AM – 8:30 AM

M-TH 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM

SA 6:45 AM – 9:30 AM

Twitter: @theformula916

Instagram: @theformula916

Facebook: The Formula

Swarm: The Formula

Patty’s Pantry

Yuba City is celebrating Sunsweet’s 100th anniversary!! Sunsweet is the world’s largest dried tree fruit processor and the single largest private employer in Yuba City. In today’s “Patty’s Pantry,” we’ll show you how to work dried fruits into some your favorite recipes!

2017 Summer Stroll

Saturday, June 17

2pm-10pm

Plumas Street, Downtown Yuba City

Free & Open to the Public

More Info: 530-755-1620

More Info: http://www.yubacitydowntown.com/events.html

Patty Mastracco website: http://www.idofood.com

Body Language Art

Traci Owens calls herself the “International Award-Winning Mixed Media Madame.” She is a self-taught international award winning artist and specializes in all things art: acrylic, charcoal, pastels, clay, metal, texture, mosaic.

Traci Owens’ Workshops

http://www.traciowens.com

Cops Get Cuts

This morning we’re getting an exclusive preview of this place before its grand opening. As part of this preview party for our show, they have a fabulous surprise for some local police officers.

Sharp & Dapper Barbering

2819 West March Lane B7

Stockton

http://www.sanddbarbering.com

Burly Beverages

Burly Beverages are natural soda syrups handmade by a local guy who wanted a healthier option when it came to crafting his own cocktails.

Burly Beverages Gift Shoppe & Tasting Room

Hours – Wednesday – Sunday: 11AM-6PM

2014 Del Paso Blvd

Sacramento

916-333-3879

http://burlybeverages.com/

Animal Party

Ain’t no party like an animal party. They really know how to get down and wild. And now there are companies getting in on the shindigs. This morning Good Day is checking out the ones to call to cater your furry friends’ fun.

Free Adoptions at Front Street through July 2nd

(916) 808-7387

Apollo Peak

720-675-8072

http://www.apollopeak.com

sales@apollopeak.com

http://www.facebook.com/apollopeak

http://www.twitter.com/apollopeakwines and http://www.twitter.com/apollopeak (@apollopeakwine and @apollopeak)

http://www.instagram.com/apollopeak (@apollopeak)

Dog Gonelicious Boutique

1115 Front St Ste 3

Sacramento CA 95814-3287

United States

(707) 208-3447

http://www.petwinery.com

New CHP Officers

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will swear in 129 new officers during a graduation ceremony at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento. Throughout 28 weeks of training, these men and women have been preparing to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security to the people of California.

Friday, June 16, 2017

Cadet inspection is at 8:30 a.m., followed by the graduation ceremony at 10 a.m. in the gymnasium

CHP Academy, 3500 Reed Avenue, West Sacramento

College Gift Money

Getting hundreds of dollars in graduation gifts? Put that grad cash to good use! Local finance expert Johnny Gottstein offers advice on how to give those greenbacks their best and highest purpose – and no, it’s not a spending spree!

1. No, you should not go on a shopping spree – why?

2. Furthering their education? If so, allocate to those expenses – tuition, housing, etc.

3. Going into the job market? Talk about budgeting, wise spending and saving for emergencies. There are good alternatives to going on a spending spree.

4. Parents: teach basic lessons

Doug Christie: Jr. Kings Basketball

More information and clinic registration details can be found at http://Kings.com/JuniorKings.

San Joaquin County Fair

We are checking out all the fun that the San Joaquin County Fair has to offer this year! The gates opened Wednesday.

https://sanjoaquinfairgrounds.com/fair/

Wizard World

Wizard World is back! We’re live for day one of the big show to chat with a couple of the celebrity guests!

Wizard World

Friday-Sunday

Sacramento Convention Center

1400 J St., Sacramento

Tickets

Putt-n-Play With Dad

This is an annual field trip with the Consumes Community Services District preschool & Tiny Tot programs.

Emerald Lakes Golf Course

10651 E. Stockton Blvd.

Elk Grove

(916) 685-4653

http://www.golfemeraldlakes.com

Women’s Empowerment To Graduate 27 Formerly Homeless Women

Community members from across Sacramento will witness Women’s Empowerment graduate 27 formerly homeless women as they complete the comprehensive nine-week job-readiness program.

Today: 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Graduation: 9:00-10:30 a.m.

Interviews*: 10:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

http://www.womens-empowerment.org

The Showrhoom

Shop local, made local! The Showrhoom features independent designers creating everything from clothing & accessories to skincare and luxury home goods.

IG: @theshowrhoom

All Good

Instagram: @allgxxd

http://www.allgxxd.com

Samuel Rose

Instagram: @bysamuelrose

http://www.bysamuelrose.com

Miners Leap Winery

Instagram:@minersleapwinery

Unicorn Bowl

As a response to Starbuck’s Unicorn drink that packs a whopping 70 grams of sugar, local juicery Liquidology has come up with the magically delicious and super healthy Unicorn Bowl.

Liquidology

4601 H St

Sacramento

(916) 970-5102

http://www.liquidologybar.com