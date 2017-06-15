Daily List: It’s World Blood Donor Day! 3 Myths about Giving Blood, Busted!
It’s World Blood Donor Day today – on the Daily List this morning, 3 myths about giving blood, busted!
Read more
Beauty and the Beast
Beauty and the Beast is coming to Sacramento! We get a behind-the-scenes peek at the elaborate costumes.
Beauty and the Beast
June 20 – July 2
Wells Fargo Pavilion
1419 H Street, Sacramento
Tickets Online or Box Office (916) 557-1999
Tickets for Disney’s Beauty and the Beast start at $45 and are available by phone at (916) 557-1999, online at http://www.Tickets.com, or in person at the Wells Fargo Pavilion Box Office, 1419 H Street in Sacramento.
For more information, visit http://www.SacramentoMusicCircus.com.
Sandwich Stacking Competition
Togo’s introduces “The Best Turkey Sandwiches Ever!” Three new tasty turkey treats to tantalize your taste buds!! We’ll have some fun with the Togo’s crew and pit one of our own against one of their professional sandwich stackers!!
http://www.togos.com
Comic Cat Night
Comic Cat is the River Cats’ take on Comic Con and will celebrate everything pop! The team will take the field in specialty Comic Cat-themed jerseys. These game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off during the game for fans to bid on. Proceeds from this specialty jersey auction will benefit Memories Matter, an organization dedicated to battling Alzheimer’s.
Comic Cat Night
Saturday, June 17
7:05 First Pitch
Raley Field
Tickets: (916) 371-HITS
Tickets: http://www.rivercats.com
More details on all specialty jerseys are available here: http://www.rivercats.com/auction
Company That Cares
A company that cares! An employee at Paramount Equity Mortgage and his family are headed to Disneyland and Magic Mountain thanks to a big surprise from his company!!
http://www.paramountequity.com
Oakland A’s Swag
Thu, Jun 15 vs. Yankees 7:05 pm
Earthquakes/A’s Scarf by Cache Creek Casino
10,000 Fans
Sun, Jun 18 vs.Yankees 1:05 pm PDT
Marcus Semien Starting Lineup Action Figure
Presented by Ashby Lumber & Humboldt Redwood Company
15,000 fans
Tuesday, June 20 vs. Astros | 7:05 p.m.
Swim Team Night
The A’s are inviting out Bay Area swim teams at all levels, as well as their friends and family, to our inaugural Swim Team Night. All participants that purchase a SPECIAL TICKET for this event will receive an exclusive A’s Swim Cap. As an added bonus, June 20 is also a FREE PARKING Tuesday.
Swim Team Night item redemption is available inside GATE A until the end of the second inning.
https://www.mlb.com/athletics
Sammies Showcase
The Sammies, the awards show that honors local musicians, is coming up on June 15th. Sacramento uber-promoter Jerry Perry will stop by with 3, yes, 3 bands nominated for a Sammies award this year.
Sammies
Ace of Spades
R and 15th Streets
Doors open at 6 pm, show starts at 7 pm
Sacramento SPCA
Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org
Cas Anvar
Cas Anvar is a multi-talented, award-winning actor who has over 100 credits to his name in both film and television.
Wizard World
Friday-Sunday
Sacramento Convention Center
1400 J St., Sacramento
Tickets Online: https://wizardworldsacramento.frontgatetickets.com/event/dcj4uc2jy0bc2ggf
Robotics Summer Camp
Twenty 3rd- through 5th-grade students are enjoying a two-week summer program at Riverview STEM Academy. But this isn’t just any summer program. It teaches students about engineering and coding through robotics.
Students Learn STEM by Bringing Robots to Life in Rancho Cordova
Riverview STEM Academy
http://cityofranchocordova.org/CommunityEnhancementFund
Life Hacks That Are Completely Bogus!
They might seem like good ideas, but these hacks fall short of their claims.
http://www.iflscience.com/editors-blog/10-popular-life-hacks-that-are-completely-bogus/
Mommy Moment: Furniture Maker
In today’s Mommy Moment, we’ll introduce a young mom who just started her business making furniture!
https://www.facebook.com/TheSkysTheLimitCustomRusticFurniture/
USATF Championships
The USATF Championships serve as the U.S. Selection meet for the IAAF world championships in London, which means all of the top American track and field athletes will be competing in Sacramento June 22-25.
USATF Championships
Sac State
June 22nd – 25th
Read more