Daily List: It's World Blood Donor Day! 3 Myths about Giving Blood, Busted!

It’s World Blood Donor Day today – on the Daily List this morning, 3 myths about giving blood, busted!

Beauty and the Beast

Beauty and the Beast is coming to Sacramento! We get a behind-the-scenes peek at the elaborate costumes.

June 20 – July 2

Wells Fargo Pavilion

1419 H Street, Sacramento

Tickets Online or Box Office (916) 557-1999

Tickets for Disney’s Beauty and the Beast start at $45 and are available by phone at (916) 557-1999, online at http://www.Tickets.com, or in person at the Wells Fargo Pavilion Box Office, 1419 H Street in Sacramento.

For more information, visit http://www.SacramentoMusicCircus.com.

Sandwich Stacking Competition

Togo’s introduces “The Best Turkey Sandwiches Ever!” Three new tasty turkey treats to tantalize your taste buds!! We’ll have some fun with the Togo’s crew and pit one of our own against one of their professional sandwich stackers!!

http://www.togos.com

Comic Cat Night

Comic Cat is the River Cats’ take on Comic Con and will celebrate everything pop! The team will take the field in specialty Comic Cat-themed jerseys. These game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off during the game for fans to bid on. Proceeds from this specialty jersey auction will benefit Memories Matter, an organization dedicated to battling Alzheimer’s.

Saturday, June 17

7:05 First Pitch

Raley Field

Tickets: (916) 371-HITS

Tickets: http://www.rivercats.com

More details on all specialty jerseys are available here: http://www.rivercats.com/auction

Company That Cares

A company that cares! An employee at Paramount Equity Mortgage and his family are headed to Disneyland and Magic Mountain thanks to a big surprise from his company!!

http://www.paramountequity.com

Oakland A’s Swag

Thu, Jun 15 vs. Yankees 7:05 pm

Earthquakes/A’s Scarf by Cache Creek Casino

10,000 Fans

Sun, Jun 18 vs.Yankees 1:05 pm PDT

Marcus Semien Starting Lineup Action Figure

Presented by Ashby Lumber & Humboldt Redwood Company

15,000 fans

Tuesday, June 20 vs. Astros | 7:05 p.m.

Swim Team Night

The A’s are inviting out Bay Area swim teams at all levels, as well as their friends and family, to our inaugural Swim Team Night. All participants that purchase a SPECIAL TICKET for this event will receive an exclusive A’s Swim Cap. As an added bonus, June 20 is also a FREE PARKING Tuesday.

Swim Team Night item redemption is available inside GATE A until the end of the second inning.

https://www.mlb.com/athletics

Sammies Showcase

The Sammies, the awards show that honors local musicians, is coming up on June 15th. Sacramento uber-promoter Jerry Perry will stop by with 3, yes, 3 bands nominated for a Sammies award this year.

Sammies

Ace of Spades

R and 15th Streets

Doors open at 6 pm, show starts at 7 pm

Sacramento SPCA

Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm

6201 Florin-Perkins Road

Sacramento

916.383.7387

http://www.sspca.org

Cas Anvar

Cas Anvar is a multi-talented, award-winning actor who has over 100 credits to his name in both film and television.

Wizard World

Friday-Sunday

Sacramento Convention Center

1400 J St., Sacramento

Tickets Online: https://wizardworldsacramento.frontgatetickets.com/event/dcj4uc2jy0bc2ggf

Robotics Summer Camp

Twenty 3rd- through 5th-grade students are enjoying a two-week summer program at Riverview STEM Academy. But this isn’t just any summer program. It teaches students about engineering and coding through robotics.

Students Learn STEM by Bringing Robots to Life in Rancho Cordova

Riverview STEM Academy

http://cityofranchocordova.org/CommunityEnhancementFund

Life Hacks That Are Completely Bogus!

They might seem like good ideas, but these hacks fall short of their claims.

http://www.iflscience.com/editors-blog/10-popular-life-hacks-that-are-completely-bogus/

Mommy Moment: Furniture Maker

In today’s Mommy Moment, we’ll introduce a young mom who just started her business making furniture!

https://www.facebook.com/TheSkysTheLimitCustomRusticFurniture/

USATF Championships

The USATF Championships serve as the U.S. Selection meet for the IAAF world championships in London, which means all of the top American track and field athletes will be competing in Sacramento June 22-25.

Sac State

June 22nd – 25th

