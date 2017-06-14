Daily List: It’s World Blood Donor Day! 3 Myths about Giving Blood, Busted!
It’s World Blood Donor Day today – on the Daily List this morning, 3 myths about giving blood, busted!
Run With Roseville PD
Join us for a 1.5 to 4.5 mile run with our recruiting staff and other RPDers, and ask us any questions you have about law enforcement careers. We’ll be leading runs on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of every month.
Burly Beverages
Burly beverages is perfect for dads who dabble in mixology!! Handmade natural soda syrups made by a local guy who wanted a healthier option when it came to crafting his own cocktails.
Burly Beverages Gift Shoppe & Tasting Room
Hours – Wednesday – Sunday: 11AM-6PM
2014 Del Paso Blvd.
Sacramento
916-333-3879
http://burlybeverages.com/
La Consecha
La Cosecha is a new restaurant and bar in downtown! “La Cosecha” has the Spanish meaning of “harvest.” we will be taste-testing their best menu items.
La Cosecha Sacramento
917 9th Street
Sacramento, California
916-970-5354
http://lacosechasacramento.com/
Sandwich Stacking Competition
Togo’s introduces “The Best Turkey Sandwiches Ever!” Three new tasty turkey treats to tantalize your taste buds!! We’ll have some fun with the Togo’s crew and pit one of our own against one of their professional sandwich stackers!!
http://www.togos.com
Job Interview Body Language
Nonverbal cues. What are you really saying during interviews? A local workplace expert from Officeteam reveals what your body language can tell employers and shares tips for putting your best body language forward!
https://www.roberthalf.com/
Featherbed Railroad
The Featherbed Railroad offers a unique place to stay, inside a railroad caboose. The themed rooms have something for everyone and we are there this morning showing you why this should be a summer vacation destination for you and the family.
Featherbed Railroad
2870 Lakeshore Blvd., Nice
(707) 274-8378
http://www.featherbedrailroad.com/
How To Thrive In College
Graduating seniors are planning for college, but that’s a whole different world that what they’ve known until now. How can they make it “on their own”? An expert tells us how this new class of kids can succeed in college — and in life!
Thriving In College
1. A little happiness goes a long way
2. Get involved in a group, club, team, or organization ASAP
3. Sign up for courses that YOU find most interesting
4. Reframe your stress as excitement
5. Get to know a professor
Daniel Lerner
Author, “U Thrive: How to Succeed in College (and Life)”
http://uthrive.info/
Kel-Mor’s Creations
Need the perfect addition to your summer party? Kel-Mor’s Kreations brings a fun tiki bar to your event that specializes in sweet tea and lemonade. With over 25 flavors, they’re sure to quench your thirst and leave you satisfied!
Kel-More’s Kreations
916-284-1883
KELMORDEB@YAHOO.COM
https://www.facebook.com/kelmorskreations/
Clarke’s Collectibles
We are continuing our travels in Nice by checking out Clarke’s Collectibles. They have one of the largest collections of lunchboxes and dolls.
Clarke’s Collectibles
3674 East Highway 20, Nice
707-695-7374
http://Retrodeb.com
Sammies Showcase
The Sammies, the awards show that honors local musicians, is coming up on June 15th. Sacramento uber-promoter Jerry Perry will stop by with 3, yes, 3 bands nominated for a Sammies award this year.
Sammies
Ace of Spades
R and 15th Streets
Doors open at 6 pm, show starts at 7 pm
Titan Maker Day
3D printers, robots and more! One summer camp is looking for the next generation stem students!
Hashtags: #TitanMakerDay, #DCJESPROUD, #RJUHSD, #PLTW
Twitter Handle: @AntelopeTitans
Beauty and the Beast
Beauty and the Beast is coming to Sacramento! We get a behind-the-scenes peek at the elaborate costumes.
Beauty and the Beast
June 20 – July 2
Wells Fargo Pavilion
1419 H Street, Sacramento
Tickets Online or Box Office (916) 557-1999
Tickets for Disney’s Beauty and the Beast start at $45 and are available by phone at (916) 557-1999, online at http://www.Tickets.com, or in person at the Wells Fargo Pavilion Box Office, 1419 H Street in Sacramento.
For more information, visit http://www.SacramentoMusicCircus.com.
Dishin’ With Tina: Station 16
1118 16th St.
Sacramento
916.228.4042
Manly Minute: Supporting Your LGBTQ Friend
It’s a pivotal moment: your friend tells you they’re LGBTQ. They’ve just exposed a vulnerable part of themselves and now they’re waiting to see how you react. They’re waiting to see if you’re going to judge them, get uncomfortable, or support them in coming out.
Miss Sacramento County
Miss Sacramento County 2017 heads to the Miss America pageant next week. We’ll chat with her about her recent win and the non-profit she created called S.N.A.P before she serenades us on piano.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MissSacCounty/
Instagram/Twitter: @misssaccounty