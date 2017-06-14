Daily List: It’s World Blood Donor Day! 3 Myths about Giving Blood, Busted!

It’s World Blood Donor Day today – on the Daily List this morning, 3 myths about giving blood, busted!

Run With Roseville PD

Join us for a 1.5 to 4.5 mile run with our recruiting staff and other RPDers, and ask us any questions you have about law enforcement careers. We’ll be leading runs on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of every month.

Burly Beverages

Burly beverages is perfect for dads who dabble in mixology!! Handmade natural soda syrups made by a local guy who wanted a healthier option when it came to crafting his own cocktails.

Burly Beverages Gift Shoppe & Tasting Room

Hours – Wednesday – Sunday: 11AM-6PM

2014 Del Paso Blvd.

Sacramento

916-333-3879

http://burlybeverages.com/

La Consecha

La Cosecha is a new restaurant and bar in downtown! “La Cosecha” has the Spanish meaning of “harvest.” we will be taste-testing their best menu items.

La Cosecha Sacramento

917 9th Street

Sacramento, California

916-970-5354

http://lacosechasacramento.com/

Sandwich Stacking Competition

Togo’s introduces “The Best Turkey Sandwiches Ever!” Three new tasty turkey treats to tantalize your taste buds!! We’ll have some fun with the Togo’s crew and pit one of our own against one of their professional sandwich stackers!!

http://www.togos.com

Job Interview Body Language

Nonverbal cues. What are you really saying during interviews? A local workplace expert from Officeteam reveals what your body language can tell employers and shares tips for putting your best body language forward!

https://www.roberthalf.com/

Featherbed Railroad

The Featherbed Railroad offers a unique place to stay, inside a railroad caboose. The themed rooms have something for everyone and we are there this morning showing you why this should be a summer vacation destination for you and the family.

Featherbed Railroad

2870 Lakeshore Blvd., Nice

(707) 274-8378

http://www.featherbedrailroad.com/

How To Thrive In College

Graduating seniors are planning for college, but that’s a whole different world that what they’ve known until now. How can they make it “on their own”? An expert tells us how this new class of kids can succeed in college — and in life!

Thriving In College

1. A little happiness goes a long way

2. Get involved in a group, club, team, or organization ASAP

3. Sign up for courses that YOU find most interesting

4. Reframe your stress as excitement

5. Get to know a professor

Daniel Lerner

Author, “U Thrive: How to Succeed in College (and Life)”

http://uthrive.info/

Kel-Mor’s Creations

Need the perfect addition to your summer party? Kel-Mor’s Kreations brings a fun tiki bar to your event that specializes in sweet tea and lemonade. With over 25 flavors, they’re sure to quench your thirst and leave you satisfied!

Kel-More’s Kreations

916-284-1883

KELMORDEB@YAHOO.COM

https://www.facebook.com/kelmorskreations/

Clarke’s Collectibles

We are continuing our travels in Nice by checking out Clarke’s Collectibles. They have one of the largest collections of lunchboxes and dolls.

Clarke’s Collectibles

3674 East Highway 20, Nice

707-695-7374

http://Retrodeb.com

Sammies Showcase

The Sammies, the awards show that honors local musicians, is coming up on June 15th. Sacramento uber-promoter Jerry Perry will stop by with 3, yes, 3 bands nominated for a Sammies award this year.

Sammies

Ace of Spades

R and 15th Streets

Doors open at 6 pm, show starts at 7 pm

Titan Maker Day

3D printers, robots and more! One summer camp is looking for the next generation stem students!

Hashtags: #TitanMakerDay, #DCJESPROUD, #RJUHSD, #PLTW

Twitter Handle: @AntelopeTitans

Beauty and the Beast

Beauty and the Beast is coming to Sacramento! We get a behind-the-scenes peek at the elaborate costumes.

Beauty and the Beast

June 20 – July 2

Wells Fargo Pavilion

1419 H Street, Sacramento

Tickets Online or Box Office (916) 557-1999

Tickets for Disney’s Beauty and the Beast start at $45 and are available by phone at (916) 557-1999, online at http://www.Tickets.com, or in person at the Wells Fargo Pavilion Box Office, 1419 H Street in Sacramento.

For more information, visit http://www.SacramentoMusicCircus.com.

Dishin’ With Tina: Station 16

1118 16th St.

Sacramento

916.228.4042

Manly Minute: Supporting Your LGBTQ Friend

It’s a pivotal moment: your friend tells you they’re LGBTQ. They’ve just exposed a vulnerable part of themselves and now they’re waiting to see how you react. They’re waiting to see if you’re going to judge them, get uncomfortable, or support them in coming out.

Read more

Miss Sacramento County

Miss Sacramento County 2017 heads to the Miss America pageant next week. We’ll chat with her about her recent win and the non-profit she created called S.N.A.P before she serenades us on piano.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MissSacCounty/

Instagram/Twitter: @misssaccounty