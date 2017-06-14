Body Of Missing Woodland Woman Found In Plumas County

GRAEAGLE (CBS13) – The body of a missing Woodland woman has been found, authorities say.

Teresa “Terry” Marie Blake was last seen on June 4 after she left the Feather River Park Resort in Plumas County to go fishing by herself.

deputies found her white 2016 Acura RDX in a wooded area off of Highway 70 near the small community of Graeagle.

Blake’s family says she left her cellphone behind.

On Wednesday, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office announced that Blake’s body had been found Tuesday evening less than a mile from her car.

Her family was on their annual vacation to the area and they say it was not unusual for Blake to go fishing by herself.

Blake was an active volunteer for Meals on Wheels.