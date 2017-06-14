Department Of Fish And Wildlife Announces Free Fishing Days

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Do you want to try fishing, but don’t want to shell out the $15 for a one-day sport fishing permit?

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced it’s offering two free fishing days.

This year, free fishing days are on July 1 and September 2. They’re typically held around July 4 and Labor Day weekends. The agency says it’s a good way for people to introduce fishing to their non-fishing friends or to children (no license is required for children under 16 years old).

All of the fishing regulations, including bag and size limits, gear restrictions, and fishing hours remain in effect. Anglers can see the full list, here: www.wildlife.ca.gov/regulations.

In conjunction with free fishing days, the agency is offering some kids the opportunity to fish close to where they live through the Fishing in the City program. You can find more information about it here: www.wildlife.ca.gov/fishing-in-the-city.