Nurses, it’s not too late to cash in on a delicious deal at Chipotle. The chain is offering all nurses (RN, NP, CRNA, CNS, CNM, LVN, CNA and local equivalents) a buy one, get offer.

Nurses who bring a valid work ID can take advantage of the deal. They can have the choice of a buy one get one burrito, bowl, salad or tacos.

Split the cost of the meal with a co-worker or just have it all for yourself!

The promotion is available at restaurants only.

Chipotle is giving away free burritos to nurses. https://t.co/ppgxJBsKw2 pic.twitter.com/ujrPzsnN55 — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) June 8, 2017