Deputies: Girl, 12, Struck And Killed By Vehicle In Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Deputies are investigating after a juvenile was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

The scene is along Coloma Road, near El Manto Drive.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, a 12-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle around 6:45 a.m.

Driver who hit the victim being questioned by Sheriff's @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/ChU8XIcWZ2 — Angela Musallam (@AngelaNews) June 13, 2017

Deputies arrived at the scene and found a citizen tending to the injured child.

Medics soon transported the child to the hospital, but she later passed away from her injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene after the collision, deputies say.

The girl’s grandmother says the girl was walking to summer class at Cordova High School when she was struck. The district says the girl was a 7th grader at Mitchell Middle School.

“This student was a wonderful young woman full of energy and promise. Our school community is diminished by her loss, and we all share in our grief. Counselors will be at Cordova High School to assist summer school students and staff, and W.E. Mitchell Middle School will also have counselors available when students return from summer break for anyone needing additional support. In the meantime, please talk to your child about any difficult emotions they may be feeling or any additional support they may need,” said W.E. Mitchell Middle School Principal Jim Huber in a release late Tuesday morning.

Coloma Road between Benita and El Manto Drives is closed due to the investigation. The road is expected to be closed for several hours.