Eating Frozen Yogurt, Low-Fat Dairy Products Raises Parkinson’s Risk, Study Finds

CBS Local– Low-fat dairy products — such as frozen yogurt — are shown to raise the risk of developing Parkinson’s disease, according to a new study conducted by researchers from Harvard University’s Chan School of Public Health.

The study, published in Neurology, says that the risk of developing Parkinson’s for those who consume three or more servings of low-fat dairy products of a day is raised, while those consuming one or fewer servings per day have a lower risk of developing the disease.

While the differences aren’t huge, and the overall risk of a person getting the disease is slim, there’s still a tangible connection between low-fat dairy products and the illness.

The difference, per the study, is that people who consumed at least three servings of low-fat dairy each day were “34 percent more likely to suffer from Parkinson’s than people who have less than one serving a day.”

Still, people who fall into that group’s overall chance of developing Parkinson’s is just a small 1 percent compared to 0.6 percent for those who have one or fewer servings of low-fat dairy products a day.

“Our study is the largest analysis of dairy and Parkinson’s to date,” said Katherine Hughes, author of the study, in a press release. “The results provide evidence of a modest increased risk of Parkinson’s with greater consumption of low-fat dairy products. Such dairy products, which are widely consumed, could potentially be a modifiable risk factor for the disease.”

For the study, researchers analyzed data from nearly 130,000 people over 25 years. The researchers strove to draw connections from Parkinson’s to what the participants were consuming regularly, and it was found that low-fat dairy products had the strongest link.