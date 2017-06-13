Firefighter Suffers Moderate Burn Injuries In Fire At South Sacramento Home

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A firefighter has been taken to the hospital after a South Sacramento house went up in smoke early Tuesday morning.
Flames broke out inside the Logan Street home about 3 a.m.
According to Sacramento Fire Department, the house was well-involved when firefighters got there. A major fire fight began.
During that fight, one firefighter was injured. That firefighter has since been identified as Dominic DeRose; he’s being treated at the UC Davis Medical Center with moderate burn injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
The home is said to be a complete loss.
There has been no word on what started the blaze.
