Firefighter Suffers Moderate Burn Injuries In Fire At South Sacramento Home

June 13, 2017 11:00 AM
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A firefighter has been taken to the hospital after a South Sacramento house went up in smoke early Tuesday morning.

Flames broke out inside the Logan Street home about 3 a.m.

According to Sacramento Fire Department, the house was well-involved when firefighters got there. A major fire fight began.

During that fight, one firefighter was injured. That firefighter has since been identified as Dominic DeRose; he’s being treated at the UC Davis Medical Center with moderate burn injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The home is said to be a complete loss.

There has been no word on what started the blaze.

