Man Accused Of Stealing Ferrari Worth More Than $200K From Service Center

SAN RAFAEL (CBS13) – Police in the North Bay have recovered a stolen car worth more than $200,000.

The San Rafael Police Department says officers responded to Francisco Boulevard East, near Shoreline Parkway, on Sunday to investigate a suspicious man. Witnesses reported that the man was acting strange, asking for gas money, and looked to be pouring gasoline onto a car.

That car was a 2016 Ferrari 488 GTB.

Officers confronted the man. He claimed to the super car’s rightful owner, but officers say he offered up vague answers and couldn’t prove it.

Searching his backpack, the officers found a key to the Ferrari – plus the key to another Ferrari. No ownership papers were ever found, police say.

A representative from the local Ferrari dealership was called to the scene and confirmed that the car had been stolen recently.

The man, 36-year-old Rocky Jimenez, was arrested. Police say property stolen during another recent burglary was also found. Detectives are now looking into whether Jimenez is linked to other possible crimes.