Daily List: 3 Father’s Day Gift Ideas That Aren’t a Tie or BBQ Gear

Father’s Day is coming up on Sunday but instead of a tie or BBQ gear, on the Daily List this morning, Marianne has three things your dad might like more – plus, he might be able to do them with you!

Show Donations Update

A Folsom woman has a garage full of shoes — not for herself, but to help animals. She has partnered with an organization that repurposes the shoes and pays non-profits like hers, to collect them.

‘NorCal Freedom for Paws’ Shoe Drive

Contact Susan Leu for Pick-up: (916) 712-5792

Or, drop off at these locations:

– Cameron Park: Fine Arts Salon & Spa 3000 Green Valley Rd # 13, Cameron Park

– Rancho Cordova Serv Pro of Rancho Cordova 11330 Sunrise Park Dr. B, Rancho Cordova

– Orange Theory Fitness Folsom in the Palladio, Folsom

– Orange Theory Fitness, 2901 K St #190, Midtown Sacramento

– Star Dry Cleaners 9417 Madison Ave, Orangevale

– Scooter’s Pals Rescue office, 518 Brunswick Rd., Grass Valley

http://norcalfreedomforpaws.com/

Paper Pillows

A woman in Tracy is giving shredded paper a new life in the form of pillows. The idea was born after shredding a months worth of paperwork. She wanted to put that paper to good use. Then, she decided to make pillows for the homeless.

Facebook: @Shreddedpaperpillows

Meatless Mondays

Raley’s is here to talk peaches!

http://www.raleys.com

Wild About Monkeys

The husband and wife team behind the touring show Wild About Monkeys bring their cast of characters to Good Day!! Wild About Monkeys is one of the featured acts at this year’s El Dorado County Fair!

El Dorado County Fair

June 15

18100 Placerville Dr.Placerville

530-621-5861

http://www.eldoradocountyfair.org

Stones Gambling Hall

Stones Gambling Hall was just recently recognized by the Citrus Heights Police Department for their commitment to public safety. We will discuss this award as well as highlight the employee diversity and benefits.

Stones Gambling Hall

6510 Antelope Road, Citrus Heights

http://www.stonesgamblinghall.com

Wig Out!

Transform your hair — with a wig! Think you can’t wear a phony pony or a faux flip? Experts will be in studio to show us how to rock wigs, extensions, ponytails, bangs, and more – before a more detailed event this morning at Total Beauty Experience!

Wig Event, Today 9am-noon

Total Beauty Experience

2929 Arden Way, Sacramento

https://totalbeautyexp.com/

National Loving Day

June 12 is National Loving Day, named after Richard and Mildred Loving, an interracial couple who won the right to stay married.

Loving Day Panel & Screening

Secretary of State Auditorium

1500 11th Street

Sacramento

Today

5:30 PM

RSVP 916-319-2007

“Loving” movie trailer



Firefighter Adopts Pup

One local pup has a new lease on life after being abandoned on a freeway off ramp last month! A Sacramento firefighter found her and has now decided to adopt her!! She’s fully recovered from a broken leg surgery and ready to go home!! Today we’re live with her firefighter family at station #1!!

Sac Republic FC Player An Author

A Sac Republic player can now add author to his resume!! Tyler Blackwood just released his a children’s book!

Amazon listing

Tahoe City Wine Walk

One of Tahoe City’s signature events, the Tahoe City Wine Walk gives folks the opportunity to explore while sampling some of the areas best wines and bites from nearly 30 renowned wineries, local restaurants, and caterers. The wine walk is also part of Tahoe City’s annual solstice festival weekend, celebrating the kick-off to the summer season.

Tahoe City Wine Walk

June 17, 12pm-4pm

Tickets: $50 day of ($45 in advance); $20 designated driver ticket (food only)

http://www.tahoecitywinewalk.com