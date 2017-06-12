Roseville Officer Who Died After Battle With Brain Cancer Memorialized

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Local law enforcement officers remembered and honored one of their own Monday morning.

Friends and family gathered to remember the life of Officer Bobby Seich. Last week, Officer Seich lost a long-fought battle with brain cancer.

Motor officers from throughout the region have arrived to escort Officer Seich to his services. #BobbyStrong pic.twitter.com/hWtlikLG0h — Roseville CA Police (@RSVL_Police) June 12, 2017

Vernon Street was closed from Lincoln Street to Folsom road while motor officers to escort Officer Seich and his family to his services at Adventure Christian Church.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers were in attendance at the memorial.

Officer Seich was 34 years old.