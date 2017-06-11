Dishin’ With Tina: Station 16
1118 16th St.
Sacramento
916.228.4042
Ben At Empire Comics
Beloved actor Adam West has died. We are live from Empire Comics where Ben is giving us an inside look into his career.
Empire’s Comics Vault
1120 Fulton Avenue, Suite K, Sacramento, CA 95825
916-482-8779
http://empirescomics.com
Western States Horse Expo
The most elite equine exposition in the United States, California’s Western States Horse Expo, is a must-attend event for any horse owner. In three short days, you can catch up on the latest training and education, shop the nation’s premier equine vendors, and connect with your horse friends.
1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento
Jun 11, 2017 at 09:00 am – 05:00 pm
One-day Pass $18
https://horsexpo.com/
7th Annual Sacramento Cyclefest
Sacramento Cyclefest is not the BIGGEST nor SMALLEST bicycle show, but it’s the one that you will remember for having a great time.
Fremont Park
515 Q St, Sacramento
June 11, 2017
https://www.sacramentocyclefest.com/
https://www.facebook.com/events/1034725066671601/
Serpentine Fox
There’s a brand new bar and restaurant in the Arden-Arcade area and the locals can’t get enough!
2645 El Camino Ave.Sacramento916.913.1159
https://www.facebook.com/pg/SerpentineFox/about/?ref=page_internal
6th Annual IMAC Contest
Tokay RC Modelers 5th Annual IMAC Contest. This is an airplane contest demonstrating giant scale airplanes that can be seen doing all kinds of tricks and maneuvers!
June 10th and 11th (9:30 am-3pm)
http://www.tokayrcmodelers.com/images/flyers/IMACflyer2016.pdf
http://www.tokayrcmodelers.com/
124th Annual Portuguese Festa
The 124th Annual Portuguese Festa is underway! It’s a free event open to everyone, perfect for any age!
54113 South River Road, Clarksburg
June 11th (10am – 4pm)
Sunset Sweets
Sunset Sweets are celebrating their one-year anniversary. This morning we’re learning about their new specials and we’re trying some of the new items on the menu.
http://www.sunsetsweets.net/
Stockton Sky Zone
Hours: Sunday 10am-9pm/Monday-Thursday 11am-9pm/Friday 11am-10pm/Saturday 10am-10pm
Phone (209)888-0900
http://www.skyzone.com/stockton
Sinister Creature Con
We’re getting a behind-the-scenes look into horror films both past and present at this year’s Sinister Creature Con.
http://www.sinistercreaturecon.com
Marlene the Plant Lady
@Simonsaysgarden
http://Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady
Unity in the Community
It’s A free BBQ and community event connecting the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department (SSD) and the South Sacramento Community.
Rutter Park
7421 Palmerhouse Dr. Sacramento
Sunday, June 11th (11am-2pm)
The Real Rescue Dogs
The Real Rescue Dogs of 916 Puparazzi Partyis benefitting the 4 R Friends Major Medical Fund Dogs.
1119 21st St, Sacramento
Sunday, June 11th (10 am – 2 pm)
No entry fee, $25 photo sessions and Raffle tickets will be sold for various donated items.
https://www.tinaswainphotography.com/
https://www.facebook.com/4rfriends/