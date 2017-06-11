Dishin’ With Tina: Station 16

1118 16th St.

Sacramento

916.228.4042

Ben At Empire Comics

Beloved actor Adam West has died. We are live from Empire Comics where Ben is giving us an inside look into his career.

Empire’s Comics Vault

1120 Fulton Avenue, Suite K, Sacramento, CA 95825

916-482-8779

http://empirescomics.com

Western States Horse Expo

The most elite equine exposition in the United States, California’s Western States Horse Expo, is a must-attend event for any horse owner. In three short days, you can catch up on the latest training and education, shop the nation’s premier equine vendors, and connect with your horse friends.

Western States Horse Expo

1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento

Jun 11, 2017 at 09:00 am – 05:00 pm

One-day Pass $18

https://horsexpo.com/

7th Annual Sacramento Cyclefest

Sacramento Cyclefest is not the BIGGEST nor SMALLEST bicycle show, but it’s the one that you will remember for having a great time.

7th Annual Sacramento Cyclefest

Fremont Park

515 Q St, Sacramento

June 11, 2017

https://www.sacramentocyclefest.com/

https://www.facebook.com/events/1034725066671601/

Serpentine Fox

There’s a brand new bar and restaurant in the Arden-Arcade area and the locals can’t get enough!

The Serpentine Fox

2645 El Camino Ave.Sacramento916.913.1159

https://www.facebook.com/pg/SerpentineFox/about/?ref=page_internal

6th Annual IMAC Contest

Tokay RC Modelers 5th Annual IMAC Contest. This is an airplane contest demonstrating giant scale airplanes that can be seen doing all kinds of tricks and maneuvers!

6th Annual IMAC Contest

June 10th and 11th (9:30 am-3pm)

http://www.tokayrcmodelers.com/images/flyers/IMACflyer2016.pdf

http://www.tokayrcmodelers.com/

124th Annual Portuguese Festa

The 124th Annual Portuguese Festa is underway! It’s a free event open to everyone, perfect for any age!

124th Annual Portuguese Festa

54113 South River Road, Clarksburg

June 11th (10am – 4pm)

Sunset Sweets

Sunset Sweets are celebrating their one-year anniversary. This morning we’re learning about their new specials and we’re trying some of the new items on the menu.

http://www.sunsetsweets.net/

Stockton Sky Zone

Hours: Sunday 10am-9pm/Monday-Thursday 11am-9pm/Friday 11am-10pm/Saturday 10am-10pm

Phone (209)888-0900

http://www.skyzone.com/stockton

Sinister Creature Con

We’re getting a behind-the-scenes look into horror films both past and present at this year’s Sinister Creature Con.

http://www.sinistercreaturecon.com

Marlene the Plant Lady

@Simonsaysgarden

http://Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady

Unity in the Community

It’s A free BBQ and community event connecting the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department (SSD) and the South Sacramento Community.

Unity in the Community

Rutter Park

7421 Palmerhouse Dr. Sacramento

Sunday, June 11th (11am-2pm)

The Real Rescue Dogs

The Real Rescue Dogs of 916 Puparazzi Partyis benefitting the 4 R Friends Major Medical Fund Dogs.

1119 21st St, Sacramento

Sunday, June 11th (10 am – 2 pm)

No entry fee, $25 photo sessions and Raffle tickets will be sold for various donated items.

https://www.tinaswainphotography.com/

https://www.facebook.com/4rfriends/