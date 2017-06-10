Tough Mudder

More than 8,000 participants will attempt to conquer 20+ epic obstacles over the weekend less than 30 minutes from downtown – and across miles of flat land and wooded trails.

Gibson Ranch County Park

8556 Gibson Ranch Park Rd., Elverta, CA, 23047

Saturday, June 10 (first wave begins at 8:00AM)

Sunday, June 11 (first wave begins at 9:00AM)

Velocity Island Park

The official kick-start to summer is just right around the corner. What better way to celebrate with family and friends then head to "Velocity Island Park!"

Velocity Island Park

755 North East Street Woodland

(530) 723-6885

https://www.velocityislandpark.com/

Sac Airport to Cabo

Alaska Airlines starts seasonal service to Cabo San Lucas, MX tomorrow (Saturday, June 10) and we’re throwing a party!

Alaska Airlines

Non-Stop, Sacramento – Cabo San Lucas, MX

Saturdays until Aug. 26th

Team Yard Sale

The Blackhawks girls soccer team is a new team raising money to help their team for the season. The girls will be serving baked goods, lemonade and will be having a meal deal from 10 am to 3 pm.

Blackhawks girls soccer team Yard Sale

8718 White House Road

Lift-a-Thon

Partnering with the trainers at APS Fitness in Elk Grove, the Elk Grove Aquatics Club is looking to raise money for the season!

Lift-A-Thon

10471 Grant Line Road, Suite 170

June 10-11, 2017 (9am-4pm)

http://ncapowerlifting.com

http://egacgators.com

https://www.crowdrise.com/lifting-for-dollars/

Safety Fair

The 2nd Annual Regional Safety Day is a free activity. It’s co-hosted by the Elk Grove Police Department and the Cosumnes Fire Department.

2nd Annual Regional Safety Day

Elk Grove Park

Today: 10am-3pm

Vannatta Winery Art and Wine Tour

The Elk Grove Fine Arts Center will hold their Art and Wine Tour at Vannatta Winery. There will be 23 artists displaying, doing demos and selling artwork.

Vannatta Winery

8718 Grant Line Rd, Elk Grove

Jun 10, 2017 at 10:00 am – 05:00 pm

http://www.elkgrovefineartscenter.org/

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/vannatta-winery-art-wine-tour/

Police Hiring Workshop

Sacramento Police Department will be hosting a one-day hiring workshop, recommended for anyone interested in a career in Law Enforcement and their families.

Sacramento Police Hiring Workshop

7397 San Joaquin St., Sacramento, CA 95820

Sat, June 10, 2017 (8:00 AM – 2:00 PM)

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hiring-workshop-one-day-class-tickets-22745933700

Taste of Yolo

In Yolo County, Farm to Fork is a way of life. At the Taste of Yolo, you'll find too many agricultural delights to count, including wine, tomatoes, berries, honey, meats, fruit, nuts and olive oil.

Taste of Yolo

Saturday, June 10th (3pm-8pm)

Central Park, Davis

Tickets Available: http://www.tasteofyolo.com

National Rosé Day

Saturday, June 10th is National Rose Day! In order to celebrate the favorite wine of millennials, Crawdads will be serving a variety of Rosés and Rosé cocktails including Froze, a frozen cocktail made with a Rosé base. Crawdads encourages guests to channel the South of France on the Sacramento River and join them in celebrating National Rosé Day.

Crawdads on the River

1375 Garden Hwy, Sacramento, CA 95831

916.929.2268

Fathers Day Bath & Body

3D printing, laser cutting, robotics, and entrepreneurship! Those are just some of things going on today at “great make” day in Rancho Cordova.

http://bathandbodyworks.com

Brandi Rhoads

Beauty – Brains & Breast Cancer! Brandi was raised in Northern California and left to attend college and grad school at UC San Diego and UC Santa Barbara, respectively. She currently resides in Sacramento where she has built a successful career as an IT Professional before being diagnosed with cancer. But that’s not keeping her from a fulfilling life — Brandi is a patient advocate for Metastatic Breast Cancer and the reigning Ms. Vacaville of Solano County Pageants. She blogs to update, educate, advocate, and inspires!

“The Big 4” to Breast Cancers’ Door

http://fromthebig4tocancersdoor.com

http://www.facebook.com/brandi.r.rhoads

http://www.thebig4tocancersdoor.com

CycleBar Fundraiser

The Roseville community will be cycling their way to raise money for Roseville Police Officer Bobby Seich who lost his battle with brain cancer. Diagnosed in 2008, Seich never let his condition bring him down. Longtime friend and Kissimmee Lt. Ralph Herrera says Bobby was a young, energetic guy, the kind of person people were just drawn to.”

Fundraiser for Police Officer Bobby Seich

CycleBar

701 Pleasant Grove Blvd #190, Roseville

Saturday, June 10th (2:00 p.m.)

Triumph Uncorked

Triumph is a cancer foundation that helps to raise money for cancer survivors to help get them active and empower them through physical fitness. There is a big event happening next weekend and we are getting a preview of some of the food and wine. The founder will be bringing in a picnic style lunch from Mama Kim Eats and some of the wine to talk about the event.

Triumph Uncorked

June 17 Helwig Winery

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/triumph-uncorked-at-helwig-winery-tickets-33178475714

Rosé Day Delivery

It’s National Rose Day! And we’re celebrating by getting a special delivery.

Shade Tree Cellars

@shadetreecellars

http://shadetreecellars.com

World’s Greatest Ice Cream Social

The “Worlds Greatest Ice Cream Social” is benefitting Shriner’s and UcDavis Children’s Hospitals (Child Life Program). They’re raising money this year to buy iPads for the kids.

California Automobile Museum

2200 Front Street, Sacramento

$25 At Door

http://www.kovcc.org

Capps Crossing

Capps Crossing is holding a premiere of their movie here in Sacramento tonight. They had their LA premiere last night. it was shot in just eight days with a budget of $10,000. We are finding out about the movie from an actor and the producer/director.

Watch trailer