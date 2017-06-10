Tough Mudder
More than 8,000 participants will attempt to conquer 20+ epic obstacles over the weekend less than 30 minutes from downtown – and across miles of flat land and wooded trails.
Gibson Ranch County Park
8556 Gibson Ranch Park Rd., Elverta, CA, 23047
Saturday, June 10 (first wave begins at 8:00AM)
Sunday, June 11 (first wave begins at 9:00AM)
Velocity Island Park
The official kick-start to summer is just right around the corner. What better way to celebrate with family and friends then head to "Velocity Island Park!"
755 North East Street Woodland
(530) 723-6885
https://www.velocityislandpark.com/
Sac Airport to Cabo
Alaska Airlines starts seasonal service to Cabo San Lucas, MX tomorrow (Saturday, June 10) and we’re throwing a party!
Alaska Airlines
Non-Stop, Sacramento – Cabo San Lucas, MX
Saturdays until Aug. 26th
Team Yard Sale
The Blackhawks girls soccer team is a new team raising money to help their team for the season. The girls will be serving baked goods, lemonade and will be having a meal deal from 10 am to 3 pm.
Blackhawks girls soccer team Yard Sale
8718 White House Road
Lift-a-Thon
Partnering with the trainers at APS Fitness in Elk Grove, the Elk Grove Aquatics Club is looking to raise money for the season!
10471 Grant Line Road, Suite 170
June 10-11, 2017 (9am-4pm)
http://ncapowerlifting.com
http://egacgators.com
https://www.crowdrise.com/lifting-for-dollars/
Safety Fair
The 2nd Annual Regional Safety Day is a free activity. It’s co-hosted by the Elk Grove Police Department and the Cosumnes Fire Department.
Elk Grove Park
Today: 10am-3pm
Vannatta Winery Art and Wine Tour
The Elk Grove Fine Arts Center will hold their Art and Wine Tour at Vannatta Winery. There will be 23 artists displaying, doing demos and selling artwork.
8718 Grant Line Rd, Elk Grove
Jun 10, 2017 at 10:00 am – 05:00 pm
http://www.elkgrovefineartscenter.org/
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/vannatta-winery-art-wine-tour/
Police Hiring Workshop
Sacramento Police Department will be hosting a one-day hiring workshop, recommended for anyone interested in a career in Law Enforcement and their families.
7397 San Joaquin St., Sacramento, CA 95820
Sat, June 10, 2017 (8:00 AM – 2:00 PM)
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hiring-workshop-one-day-class-tickets-22745933700
Taste of Yolo
In Yolo County, Farm to Fork is a way of life. At the Taste of Yolo, you'll find too many agricultural delights to count, including wine, tomatoes, berries, honey, meats, fruit, nuts and olive oil.
Saturday, June 10th (3pm-8pm)
Central Park, Davis
Tickets Available: http://www.tasteofyolo.com
National Rosé Day
Saturday, June 10th is National Rose Day! In order to celebrate the favorite wine of millennials, Crawdads will be serving a variety of Rosés and Rosé cocktails including Froze, a frozen cocktail made with a Rosé base. Crawdads encourages guests to channel the South of France on the Sacramento River and join them in celebrating National Rosé Day.
Crawdads on the River
1375 Garden Hwy, Sacramento, CA 95831
916.929.2268
Fathers Day Bath & Body
3D printing, laser cutting, robotics, and entrepreneurship! Those are just some of things going on today at “great make” day in Rancho Cordova.
http://bathandbodyworks.com
Brandi Rhoads
Beauty – Brains & Breast Cancer! Brandi was raised in Northern California and left to attend college and grad school at UC San Diego and UC Santa Barbara, respectively. She currently resides in Sacramento where she has built a successful career as an IT Professional before being diagnosed with cancer. But that’s not keeping her from a fulfilling life — Brandi is a patient advocate for Metastatic Breast Cancer and the reigning Ms. Vacaville of Solano County Pageants. She blogs to update, educate, advocate, and inspires!
“The Big 4” to Breast Cancers’ Door
http://fromthebig4tocancersdoor.com
http://www.facebook.com/brandi.r.rhoads
http://www.thebig4tocancersdoor.com
CycleBar Fundraiser
The Roseville community will be cycling their way to raise money for Roseville Police Officer Bobby Seich who lost his battle with brain cancer. Diagnosed in 2008, Seich never let his condition bring him down. Longtime friend and Kissimmee Lt. Ralph Herrera says Bobby was a young, energetic guy, the kind of person people were just drawn to.”
Fundraiser for Police Officer Bobby Seich
CycleBar
701 Pleasant Grove Blvd #190, Roseville
Saturday, June 10th (2:00 p.m.)
Triumph Uncorked
Triumph is a cancer foundation that helps to raise money for cancer survivors to help get them active and empower them through physical fitness. There is a big event happening next weekend and we are getting a preview of some of the food and wine. The founder will be bringing in a picnic style lunch from Mama Kim Eats and some of the wine to talk about the event.
Triumph Uncorked
June 17 Helwig Winery
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/triumph-uncorked-at-helwig-winery-tickets-33178475714
Rosé Day Delivery
It’s National Rose Day! And we’re celebrating by getting a special delivery.
Shade Tree Cellars
@shadetreecellars
http://shadetreecellars.com
World’s Greatest Ice Cream Social
The “Worlds Greatest Ice Cream Social” is benefitting Shriner’s and UcDavis Children’s Hospitals (Child Life Program). They’re raising money this year to buy iPads for the kids.
California Automobile Museum
2200 Front Street, Sacramento
$25 At Door
http://www.kovcc.org
Capps Crossing
Capps Crossing is holding a premiere of their movie here in Sacramento tonight. They had their LA premiere last night. it was shot in just eight days with a budget of $10,000. We are finding out about the movie from an actor and the producer/director.
Watch trailer