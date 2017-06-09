Daily List: 3 Places to Ask For A Senior Discount
Everyone loves a discount — and these days, a ‘senior’ discount is getting younger and younger, so you might as well ask for it! On the Daily List this morning, three places you might qualify for a senior discount!
Lincoln AirFest
The Lincoln AirFest is back in action! The airshow will be on Saturday, June 10th at Lincoln Regional Airport in Lincoln. This year will have more aerobatics and a full airshow! Good Day is live for more deets and a lift in one of the show planes.
http://www.lincolnairfest.com
http://spencersuderman.com/
8:00 am – Gates Open & Pancake Breakfast
10:15 am – Drone and Radio Controlled Aircraft Demo
11:00am – Opening Ceremonies & National Anthem
Sweet vs. Sour Pickling
Peter Piper may have picked a peck of pickled peppers but anyone can do that. Stazi Dulman, executive chef for Nugget Market, will demonstrate how to pickle anything you can imagine – and more – as he celebrates the bounty of Yolo County.
Taste of Yolo
Saturday, June 10
3pm-8pm
Davis Central Park
3rd and C Streets, Downtown Davis
http://www.tasteofyolo.com/
Classics, Cats & Cabernet
Classics, Cats and Cabernet” is an annual event to raise money to benefit a cat shelter called, Fieldhaven Feline Center. There will be a live auction, silent auction, dinner, drink, classic cars, boats, and wine.
Classics, Cats & Cabernet 2017
2754 Ironwood Lane
Lincoln, CA 95648
June 10th, 4 PM – 8 PM
http://classicscatsandcabernet.com
Palace of Fantasy
Sacramento’s Palace of Fantasy! A local filmmaker is now paying homage to one of the city’s grandest venues that’s no more: Alhambra Theatre.
Comedian Scott Thompson
Comedian Scott Thompson is stopping by Good Day before headlining shows at the Punch Line Comedy Club! He was one of the founding members of the sketch comedy troupe “The Kids in the Hall!”
Scott Thompson
Tonight & Tomorrow
Punch Line Comedy Club
2100 Arden Way
Sacramento
916.925.8500
http://www.punchlinesac.com/scottthompson
Top Secret Beer Cellar
One of the highlights of the California State Fair is the commercial beer competition where brews from all over California battle it out to win the top prize!
Best of California Brewfest
Saturday, July 22
3pm
Discount tickets on sale now online
Price: VIP $45 (advanced), GA $35 (advanced)
http://CAStateFair.org
Sanders Swim Meet
It’s the last stop for local swimmers to qualify for the Olympic trials in Omaha.
20th Annual Summer Sanders Swim Meet
3051 Woodcreek Oaks Blvd in Roseville
http://www.placertourism.com/events/2017SummerSanders
ARC Vocal Jazz Ensemble
The American River College vocal jazz emsemble has a lot to brag about! They just won an unprecedented 16th Downbeat Magazine award as the top community college vocal jazz ensemble in the nation.
https://ic.arc.losrios.edu/~vocaljazz/main.html
Sac State Green Parking
Sac State breaks ground Friday on a ‘green’ parking structure and campus welcome center.
Sac State Construction Projects
Ensure Puppy Success
Now that Blue is home with John, we will take viewers inside the home to see the set-up and talk about the pre-puppy checklist every puppy owner needs before the pup comes home for the first time. (AND the tools needed to set a puppy up for total potty training success).
http://www.trainingwithyes.com
Subscription Boxes
Subscription boxes are all the rage! This morning, we’ll show you some cool subscription boxes to help keep the kids entertained this summer!
http://www.brickloot.com
http://www.historyunboxed.com
http://www.groovylabinabox.com/
http://www.kiwicrate.com