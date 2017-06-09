Daily List: 3 Places to Ask For A Senior Discount

Everyone loves a discount — and these days, a ‘senior’ discount is getting younger and younger, so you might as well ask for it! On the Daily List this morning, three places you might qualify for a senior discount!

Lincoln AirFest

The Lincoln AirFest is back in action! The airshow will be on Saturday, June 10th at Lincoln Regional Airport in Lincoln. This year will have more aerobatics and a full airshow! Good Day is live for more deets and a lift in one of the show planes.

http://www.lincolnairfest.com

http://spencersuderman.com/

8:00 am – Gates Open & Pancake Breakfast

10:15 am – Drone and Radio Controlled Aircraft Demo

11:00am – Opening Ceremonies & National Anthem

Sweet vs. Sour Pickling

Peter Piper may have picked a peck of pickled peppers but anyone can do that. Stazi Dulman, executive chef for Nugget Market, will demonstrate how to pickle anything you can imagine – and more – as he celebrates the bounty of Yolo County.

Taste of Yolo

Saturday, June 10

3pm-8pm

Davis Central Park

3rd and C Streets, Downtown Davis

http://www.tasteofyolo.com/

Classics, Cats & Cabernet

Classics, Cats and Cabernet” is an annual event to raise money to benefit a cat shelter called, Fieldhaven Feline Center. There will be a live auction, silent auction, dinner, drink, classic cars, boats, and wine.

Classics, Cats & Cabernet 2017

2754 Ironwood Lane

Lincoln, CA 95648

June 10th, 4 PM – 8 PM

http://classicscatsandcabernet.com

Palace of Fantasy

Sacramento’s Palace of Fantasy! A local filmmaker is now paying homage to one of the city’s grandest venues that’s no more: Alhambra Theatre.

Comedian Scott Thompson

Comedian Scott Thompson is stopping by Good Day before headlining shows at the Punch Line Comedy Club! He was one of the founding members of the sketch comedy troupe “The Kids in the Hall!”

Scott Thompson

Tonight & Tomorrow

Punch Line Comedy Club

2100 Arden Way

Sacramento

916.925.8500

http://www.punchlinesac.com/scottthompson

Top Secret Beer Cellar

One of the highlights of the California State Fair is the commercial beer competition where brews from all over California battle it out to win the top prize!

Best of California Brewfest

Saturday, July 22

3pm

Discount tickets on sale now online

Price: VIP $45 (advanced), GA $35 (advanced)

http://CAStateFair.org

Sanders Swim Meet

It’s the last stop for local swimmers to qualify for the Olympic trials in Omaha.

20th Annual Summer Sanders Swim Meet

3051 Woodcreek Oaks Blvd in Roseville

http://www.placertourism.com/events/2017SummerSanders

ARC Vocal Jazz Ensemble

The American River College vocal jazz emsemble has a lot to brag about! They just won an unprecedented 16th Downbeat Magazine award as the top community college vocal jazz ensemble in the nation.

https://ic.arc.losrios.edu/~vocaljazz/main.html

Sac State Green Parking

Sac State breaks ground Friday on a ‘green’ parking structure and campus welcome center.

Sac State Construction Projects

Ensure Puppy Success

Now that Blue is home with John, we will take viewers inside the home to see the set-up and talk about the pre-puppy checklist every puppy owner needs before the pup comes home for the first time. (AND the tools needed to set a puppy up for total potty training success).

http://www.trainingwithyes.com

Subscription Boxes

Subscription boxes are all the rage! This morning, we’ll show you some cool subscription boxes to help keep the kids entertained this summer!

http://www.brickloot.com

http://www.historyunboxed.com

http://www.groovylabinabox.com/

http://www.kiwicrate.com