Bicycle Chase Ends With Man Arrested For Possession Of Meth In Woodland

WOODLAND (CBS13) – A man in Woodland was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine possession despite his alleged efforts to evade police on a bicycle.

The incident It happened just after 1 a.m. this morning in the area of Geoffrey Street and Dodds Drive.

Woodland police say they were patrolling the area when they saw a man and woman hiding behind a parked vehicle. The man, 31-year-old Rogelio Alvarado rode off on a bike, leading police on a chase that stretched for several blocks.

He was later caught near East Oak Avenue and Denise Drive. Officers were unable to find the woman after searching the area.