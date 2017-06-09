Kayaker Reported Missing In South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – A kayaker has been reported missing in South Lake Tahoe.

Pham Dan Vu Thanh, who goes by “Dan”, last contacted a friend on Thursday morning to say he was going kayaking and camping in the Lester Beach area. The friend grew worried after later that evening after they hadn’t heard from Thanh all day, according to a statement from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department.

Searchers looked for Thanh last night and resumed the search this morning.

Personnel from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Coast Guard, State Parks and other Lake Tahoe marine agencies are actively searching the area.

Thanh is described as a Filipino Male adult, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds. He has a muscular build, short, dark hair, and multiple tattoos on shoulder and chest

He has a forest green, 10-foot-long kayak and is believed to have a backpack and a life jacket.

Anyone with information about Thanh’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office at 530-621-6600.