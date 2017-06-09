Highway 50 Rockslide Clean-Up Continuing Throughout Weekend

One-way traffic controls on a stretch of Highway 50 through the Sierra will remain in effect throughout the weekend.

Workers are clearing new slide activity that pushed a heavy amount of debris onto the roadway. According to Caltrans, more than 50 truckloads of new debris fell onto the westbound lane of Highway 50 Thursday morning at Alder Creek, between White Hall and Kyburz.

Watch: Highway 50 Slide Update

Both lanes of this two-lane stretch were closed when the slide moved into the eastbound lane, which, for now, is now being separated by concrete barriers.

Another Highway 50 landslide gushing like lava! Engineer tells me there's now TOO MUCH water in the ground @5 #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Ouq4am4G5C — Lemor Abrams (@LemorAbrams) June 9, 2017

Workers from Caltrans and its emergency contractor will work around the clock in the coming days to clear debris off the roadway and stabilize the slope.

