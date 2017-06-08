Former Kings Player Chris Webber Dad To Twins After ‘Many Years Of Trying’

Retired NBA star Chris Webber has become a dad after what he says was “many years of trying.”

Webber posted a picture of himself holding twin newborns on Instagram earlier this week. He says he and his wife, Erika, suffered “more than a few heartbreaks” on their way to becoming parents, but it was worth the wait, the AP reports.

Erika Webber posted a family picture and wrote, “7 years waiting for our family to grow, and we were double blessed. Never underestimate the power of prayer, even when ‘they’ tell you it’s impossible.”

The couple didn’t tell the AP when the babies were born.

Webber played for the Sacramento Kings and four other teams over a 15-year NBA career.

