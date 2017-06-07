Daily List: 3 Yard Sale Superstars
Whether they’re in the market for some inexpensive bling or they think they’ve literally discovered a diamond in the rough, yard sale shoppers love to snatch up costume jewelry if it’s nicely displayed and priced to sell.
RUN6 Running Club
Who better to celebrate National Running Day with than a local running club! These dedicated men and women lace up their shoes every week at the crack of dawn to get their runnin’ fix!!
RUN6 Running Club
Meet every Wednesday & Friday 5:30AM, 6:00AM & 6:25AM
West Steps of the Capitol Downtown Sacramento!
Sofia Boutella “The Mummy”
Though safely entombed in a crypt deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient princess, whose destiny was unjustly taken from her, is awakened in our current day bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia, and terrors that defy human comprehension.
http://www.themummy.com/
Celeb Dads’ Look for Less
Dress dad like the stars without the rodeo price tag!!
http://www.thrifttown.com
Dad Gifts For $40 Or Less
No need to spend a fortune to spoil dad this Father’s Day! We’ll show you the haul you can bring home with just $40!
http://www.thrifttown.com
Bald Guy Greeting Cards
Check out these bald guy greetings for people who are sick of those overly-sentimental, expensive cards! The creators are back with what they’re offering for Father’s Day! These greeting cards will definitely let dad know just how much he means to you!
Bald Guy Greeting Cards
Deal For Good Day Viewers!!!
Promo Code: Goodday – 20% off through June
Order online or call 415-308-4251
http://www.baldguygreetings.com
Cards arrive in 2-3 days. There’s still time to order!
Titans Gift of Life
A 13 year-year-old football player’s tragedy leads an organ donation to save a football coach’s life!
http://www.donateLIFE.net
http://www.sierradonor.org
Ageless Fashions
Get ageless style for summer looks. Pull off white jeans in your 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and beyond.
http://thelipstickgiraffe.com
http://www.facebook.com/thelipstickgiraffe
http://instagram.com/thelipstickgiraffe
Wee Golfers
It’s never too early to work on your golf game! Five to 8-year-olds are grabbing their clubs and having some fun!
http://www.hagginoaks.com
916-808-2531
Dishin’ With Tina: Devine Bakery & Gelateria
Owner Elizabeth McCleary of Devine Bakery & Gelato will be bringing in some treats.
3610 McKinley Blvd.
Sacramento
916.801.5442
http://www.devinegelateria.com/
Soccer Camp
Inspired by his 7-year-old nephew, a local soccer player hosting a charity soccer camp.
Let’s Kick It Soccer Camp
June 10, 2017, 9:30 am – 12:00 pm
Capital Christian Center
http://www.letskickit.com