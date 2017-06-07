Daily List: 3 Yard Sale Superstars

Whether they’re in the market for some inexpensive bling or they think they’ve literally discovered a diamond in the rough, yard sale shoppers love to snatch up costume jewelry if it’s nicely displayed and priced to sell.

RUN6 Running Club

Who better to celebrate National Running Day with than a local running club! These dedicated men and women lace up their shoes every week at the crack of dawn to get their runnin’ fix!!

RUN6 Running Club

Meet every Wednesday & Friday 5:30AM, 6:00AM & 6:25AM

West Steps of the Capitol Downtown Sacramento!

Sofia Boutella “The Mummy”

Though safely entombed in a crypt deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient princess, whose destiny was unjustly taken from her, is awakened in our current day bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia, and terrors that defy human comprehension.

http://www.themummy.com/

Celeb Dads’ Look for Less

Dress dad like the stars without the rodeo price tag!!

http://www.thrifttown.com

Dad Gifts For $40 Or Less

No need to spend a fortune to spoil dad this Father’s Day! We’ll show you the haul you can bring home with just $40!

http://www.thrifttown.com

Bald Guy Greeting Cards

Check out these bald guy greetings for people who are sick of those overly-sentimental, expensive cards! The creators are back with what they’re offering for Father’s Day! These greeting cards will definitely let dad know just how much he means to you!

Bald Guy Greeting Cards

Deal For Good Day Viewers!!!

Promo Code: Goodday – 20% off through June

Order online or call 415-308-4251

http://www.baldguygreetings.com

Cards arrive in 2-3 days. There’s still time to order!

Titans Gift of Life

A 13 year-year-old football player’s tragedy leads an organ donation to save a football coach’s life!

http://www.donateLIFE.net

http://www.sierradonor.org

Ageless Fashions

Get ageless style for summer looks. Pull off white jeans in your 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and beyond.

http://thelipstickgiraffe.com

http://www.facebook.com/thelipstickgiraffe

http://instagram.com/thelipstickgiraffe

Wee Golfers

It’s never too early to work on your golf game! Five to 8-year-olds are grabbing their clubs and having some fun!

http://www.hagginoaks.com

916-808-2531

Dishin’ With Tina: Devine Bakery & Gelateria

Owner Elizabeth McCleary of Devine Bakery & Gelato will be bringing in some treats.



3610 McKinley Blvd.

Sacramento

916.801.5442

http://www.devinegelateria.com/

Soccer Camp

Inspired by his 7-year-old nephew, a local soccer player hosting a charity soccer camp.

Let’s Kick It Soccer Camp

June 10, 2017, 9:30 am – 12:00 pm

Capital Christian Center

http://www.letskickit.com