Fittest CrossFit Team?

One local CrossFit gym is headed to nationals! Deuce Mason is in Dixon to meet some tough competitors!

http://crossfitasap.com

Chocolate Prune Fondue

Step up that grad party game with a chocolate prune fondue! Say what now?! One of the world’s top chocolatiers is making a stop in Sacramento to team up with the California Dried Fruit Board! He’s come up with all sorts of crazy chocolate creations that also feature prunes!

http://www.californiadriedplums.org

http://www.paulayoung.co.uk

RizKnows App

We featured RizKnows before. They are a website that helps people find the cheapest products online and they make youtube videos testing them out. They just launched their app, making it even easier for you to find good deals.

http://www.rizknows.com

Check This Out: PinBox 3000

https://pinbox3000.myshopify.com/

Sizzler Grub Run Kickoff

Grub Run is back with a viewer favorite, Sizzler. Sally Meyer from Sizzler is bringing some of the things viewers can enjoy if they win.

http://www.GoodDaySacramento.com/Sizzler

Wheels To Prosper

An auto repair shop recently came across a free car that a client donated to the shop. They are ready to make a lot of repairs with donated parts.

Click here to nominate someone.

Sacramento School Mural Program

A local artist is teaming up with area schools to bring messaging through murals. Markos Egure of Wes Kos Images is live on Good Day to talk about their latest project and how other schools can get involved.

http://www.weskosimages.com

http://www.artnerscollaborative.com

Blue

Good Day’s official dog is getting neutered.

Sacramento SPCA

6201 Florin Perkins Road

Sacramento, CA 95828

916.504.2828

Cheap Sunglasses

Are this summer’s hottest fashion accessories protecting your eyes? A local optometrist shows us how to get the most protection for those peepers, while still looking stylish!

EYEcenter Optometric

22000 Sunrise Blvd.

Gold River

916.852.1600

https://www.eyecenteroptometric.com/

Celebrity Legal Woes

Craig Ashton is in the studio to talk about the latest and most interesting celebrity legal problems.

Law Office of Ashton & Price

8243 Greenback Ln, Fair Oaks, CA

916-786-7787

http://www.ashtonandprice.com/

Taste of Yolo

Taste of Yolo is a festival celebrating Yolo County’s farms, restaurants, wineries, and breweries. The event will feature 70 vendors offering a wide range of tastings, celebrity chef demonstrations, and other activities.

Taste of Yolo

Saturday, June 10

3pm-8pm

Davis Central Park

http://www.tasteofyolo.com