2 RVs Involved In Head-On Crash, Both Directions Of Highway 49 Blocked

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – Both directions of Highway 49 are blocked south of Grass Valley due to a significant crash.

The scene is in front of the Golden Chain Motel, about a mile and a half south of Grass Valley. According to California Highway Patrol, two RVs crashed into each other head-on around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

NEV 49 at Golden Chain Drive, all lanes blocked due to motor home vs. motor home collision. Check https://t.co/HS687UgNj7 for updated info. pic.twitter.com/bY6AJNpFgj — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) June 6, 2017

Extensive damage from the crash has prompted Caltrans to put in a long-term detour. It is unclear how long the lanes will be blocked.

Three people were transported to trauma centers. One was taken by air abulance. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Two dogs were involved in the crash and appear to be OK, say authorities.