Police: Man Seen Sucker Punching Disabled Man On Video Arrested

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania authorities have announced the arrest of a man accused of sucker punching another man outside a convenience store after making fun of him because he showed symptoms of cerebral palsy.

The Chester County sheriff’s office said that local deputies and federal marshals took 29-year-old Barry Baker into custody Monday morning in Uwchlan Township. He was taken to the county prison.

Barry Baker still on the run. Assaulted victim with cerebral palsy. Reward is $5,000. Marshal's # 866-865-8477. Sheriff's # 610-344-4333. pic.twitter.com/W8KqAuFhKa — Tom Hogan (@DATomHogan) June 2, 2017

Baker is charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct in the May 10 attack in West Chester. Surveillance cameras show a man police say is Baker mocking the man before punching him in the face without warning. He was also being sought on a parole violation in an unrelated case.

Defense attorney Francis Miller didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.