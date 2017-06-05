Mangondada

La Colorina is a Mexican-themed juice and smoothie bar. They recently opened up a new location in Vacaville.

1100 Marshall Rd. Vacaville

https://www.yelp.com/biz/la-colorina-vacaville

Nerds On Call – All the Tech You Need to Set Up Your Side Business & Carpool Karaoke

These days it seems everyone’s got a side gig. Whether it’s selling your handmade soaps at your local farmers market or spinning tunes as a DJ on the weekends, our resident Nerd, Ryan Eldridge of Nerds on Call, is here with all the tech you need to success in your side business. Ready to channel your inner James Corden? Make this summer’s road trip the BEST TRIP EVER by hooking up your ride with carpool karaoke. Ryan shows us how.

Nerds on Call

4315 Marconi Ave.

Sacramento, CA 95821

800-919-NERD

http://www.callnerds.com

PayAnywhere – http://www.payanywhere.com/features

Eversign – https://eversign.com/features

Squarespace – https://www.squarespace.com/pricing

Hootsuite Free – https://hootsuite.com/plans/free

StarMaker’s “Sing Karaoke Songs with StarMaker” App

http://www.starmakerstudios.com/

Free to download. Pay for access to full library

1 Week = $2.99

1 Month = $6.99

Mounting for tablet of Smartphone

Charger City “LongArm Xtreme” – $32

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00RWHM6KG/ref=oh_aui_detailpage_o00_s01?ie=UTF8&psc=1

National Veggie Burger & Burgess Bros. Cornbread Competition

http://www.burgessbrothersburgers.com/

Boy Howdy Gay Men’s Chorus

Puttin’ on the Glitz: Hits from the Vegas Strip! Not everything that happens in Vegas stays in Vegas! The very best is coming to the historic Elks Tower Grand Ballroom as the Sacramento Gay Men’s Chorus presents Puttin’ on the Glitz! Hits from the Vegas Strip!

Puttin’ on the Glitz! Hits from the Vegas Strip

June 9, 10 & 11

Elks Tower Grand Ballroom

921 11th St.

http://sacgaymenschorus.org/

Pawsh Place Veterinary Center & Boutique

Pawsh Place was known as an animal hospital but moved to a new location in Downtown Vacaville and have much more to offer. It is a full-service pet center that is now 8,000-square-feet & divided into 3 parts: a hospital, unique pet store + grooming and play care.

218 Dobbins St, Vacaville

http://pawshplace.com

(707) 451-0571