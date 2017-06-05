Mangondada
La Colorina is a Mexican-themed juice and smoothie bar. They recently opened up a new location in Vacaville.
La Colorina
1100 Marshall Rd. Vacaville
https://www.yelp.com/biz/la-colorina-vacaville
Nerds On Call – All the Tech You Need to Set Up Your Side Business & Carpool Karaoke
These days it seems everyone’s got a side gig. Whether it’s selling your handmade soaps at your local farmers market or spinning tunes as a DJ on the weekends, our resident Nerd, Ryan Eldridge of Nerds on Call, is here with all the tech you need to success in your side business. Ready to channel your inner James Corden? Make this summer’s road trip the BEST TRIP EVER by hooking up your ride with carpool karaoke. Ryan shows us how.
Nerds on Call
4315 Marconi Ave.
Sacramento, CA 95821
800-919-NERD
http://www.callnerds.com
PayAnywhere – http://www.payanywhere.com/features
Eversign – https://eversign.com/features
Squarespace – https://www.squarespace.com/pricing
Hootsuite Free – https://hootsuite.com/plans/free
StarMaker’s “Sing Karaoke Songs with StarMaker” App
http://www.starmakerstudios.com/
Free to download. Pay for access to full library
1 Week = $2.99
1 Month = $6.99
Mounting for tablet of Smartphone
Charger City “LongArm Xtreme” – $32
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00RWHM6KG/ref=oh_aui_detailpage_o00_s01?ie=UTF8&psc=1
National Veggie Burger & Burgess Bros. Cornbread Competition
http://www.burgessbrothersburgers.com/
Boy Howdy Gay Men’s Chorus
Puttin’ on the Glitz: Hits from the Vegas Strip! Not everything that happens in Vegas stays in Vegas! The very best is coming to the historic Elks Tower Grand Ballroom as the Sacramento Gay Men’s Chorus presents Puttin’ on the Glitz! Hits from the Vegas Strip!
Puttin’ on the Glitz! Hits from the Vegas Strip
June 9, 10 & 11
Elks Tower Grand Ballroom
921 11th St.
http://sacgaymenschorus.org/
Pawsh Place Veterinary Center & Boutique
Pawsh Place was known as an animal hospital but moved to a new location in Downtown Vacaville and have much more to offer. It is a full-service pet center that is now 8,000-square-feet & divided into 3 parts: a hospital, unique pet store + grooming and play care.
Pawsh Place Veterinary Center & Boutique
218 Dobbins St, Vacaville
http://pawshplace.com
(707) 451-0571