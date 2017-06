ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Firefighters are battling a fire at a retail store under construction in Roseville.

The fire has sent up dark smoke in the area where a Dick’s Sporting Goods is under construction in Willowrock Plaza.

Five Star Boulevard has been closed in the area as firefighters respond.

