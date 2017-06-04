Women’s Fitness Festival
Grab your sisters, mothers, daughters and girlfriends for Kaiser Permanente Women’s Fitness Festival. The festival is
Sacramento’s largest all women’s event and is an event you don’t want to miss!
Capitol Mall Greens
1300 7th Street, Capitol Mall
June 4, 2017 at 07:30 am – 12:00 pm
Women’s 5K Run/Walk & 10K $48
Girls’ 5K Run/Walk & 10K $33
Girls’ Princess 1/2M $15
http://www.womensfitnessfestival.com/
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/13th-annual-kaiser-permanente-womens-fitness-festival/
RiverBells Sacramento Gala Spring Concert
Come and enjoy the beautiful sounds of RiverBells Sacramento. The first handbells were simple gourds or shells which were struck with a stick of wood. Bells have been part of the Christian liturgy for over 1500 years.
Jean Runyon Little Theater
1515 J Street
Jun 4, 2017 at 03:00 pm
Advance $5
Door $7.50
Students (with ID) $2.50
Children (Under Age 7) Free
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/river-bells-sacramento-gala-spring-concert/
Filipino Fiesta
The Filipino Fiesta is one of the District’s largest events. This festival features community service groups, vendors, folk dancers, entertainment, clinics, youth activities, cultural exhibits, and a variety of food options, bring together thousands of people to enjoy Filipino culture and delicious food.
Jose Rizal Community Center
7320 Florin Mall Drive, Sacramento, CA 95816
Jun 4, 2017 at 10:00 am – 05:00 pm
FREE
http://www.sacramentofiesta.org/
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/filipino-fiesta/
National Cheese Day!
It’s National Cheese Day! We are celebrating by visiting our friends at The Rind in downtown Sacramento. We are taking a look at their selection, plus, getting a preview of their big 4th Anniversary celebration this June 17th!
The Rind :: Cheese. Wine. Beer.
1801 L Street, Suite 40
916.441.RIND (7463)
https://www.facebook.com/TheRindCheeseBar/
Taste of Summer: Farm-To-Fork Sunday Brunch
Enjoy a lazy afternoon in the California sun at Sacramento’s most anticipated brunch event of the season. Sample a farm-to-
fork feast and bottomless mimosas from Four Diamond Dawson’s at the Hyatt Regency alongside the famous Preservation & Co. Bloody Marys.
Farm-to-Fork Sunday Brunch
13th & K St.
Sunday, June 4, 10 am-1 pm
21 and over
Tickets not sold at the door to the event but are available online on the day of the event.
http://www.farmtofork.com/events/tasteofsummer/
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/taste-summer-farm-fork-sunday-brunch/
Vintage and Classic Cars
Are you in the market for a vintage car? New and Again has just uncovered a number of vintage classics that have been stored in sheds and outbuildings for years. Some cars are still in running condition.
http://www.newandagainonline.com/calendar/20170603
2017 Fruit Bowl Season
It all started back in 1947! Now the fruit bowl is celebrating its 70th season!
http://thefruitbowl.com/
Brunch In Full Bloom
The artist and chef are at it again! Join Erin Elizabeth and Lauren Rose for the ultimate floral brunch experience with the cast iron crew.
https://www.facebook.com/events/105034623388301/
Davis Juneteenth Celebration
Please join the Yolo County Library, the Culture C.O.-O.P., Friends of the Davis Public Library, the Wyman Family, the City of Davis Human Relations Commission, and Travis Credit Union for a FREE community event celebrating history, heritage and culture with an afternoon of family fun, entertainment, giveaways, and a community potluck!
Juneteenth Celebration
Veterans Memorial Center
203 E. 14th St, Davis, CA 95616
Jun 4, 2017 at 01:00 pm – 05:00 pm
https://www.facebook.com/events/1861413050850944/?ref=br_rs
Men & Beards: Hot or Not?
Great Clips joins us in-studio with a few guy models and show off the latest facial hair trends that your mate will love, and are still professional for the workplace.
http://www.greatclips.com
Bridge-Building Contest
Professional Engineers in California Government (PECG) announced today that a team of Sacramento-area middle-school students took 2nd place in a nationwide model-bridge contest that pitted their structure against those of other 7th and 8th graders from around the country.
http://pecg.org
National Broadcast Student of the Year
Whitney High School Senior, Sarah Murphy was recently selected “National Broadcast Student of the Year!”
http://www.studenttelevision.com/contests/soty.htm
Tian Wu Wellness Fair
Tian Chao Herbs & Acupuncture is excited to host a free, open to the public, community Wellness Fair, featuring local health & wellness businesses, live music and entertainment, guest speakers, and more.
Tian Chao Herbs & Acupuncture
2809 T Street, Sacramento, CA 95816
Sunday, June 4th from 2-6pm
Free to attend
