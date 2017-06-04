Women’s Fitness Festival

Grab your sisters, mothers, daughters and girlfriends for Kaiser Permanente Women’s Fitness Festival. The festival is

Sacramento’s largest all women’s event and is an event you don’t want to miss!

Capitol Mall Greens

1300 7th Street, Capitol Mall

June 4, 2017 at 07:30 am – 12:00 pm

Women’s 5K Run/Walk & 10K $48

Girls’ 5K Run/Walk & 10K $33

Girls’ Princess 1/2M $15

http://www.womensfitnessfestival.com/

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/13th-annual-kaiser-permanente-womens-fitness-festival/

RiverBells Sacramento Gala Spring Concert

Come and enjoy the beautiful sounds of RiverBells Sacramento. The first handbells were simple gourds or shells which were struck with a stick of wood. Bells have been part of the Christian liturgy for over 1500 years.

Jean Runyon Little Theater

1515 J Street

Jun 4, 2017 at 03:00 pm

Advance $5

Door $7.50

Students (with ID) $2.50

Children (Under Age 7) Free

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/river-bells-sacramento-gala-spring-concert/

Filipino Fiesta

The Filipino Fiesta is one of the District’s largest events. This festival features community service groups, vendors, folk dancers, entertainment, clinics, youth activities, cultural exhibits, and a variety of food options, bring together thousands of people to enjoy Filipino culture and delicious food.

Jose Rizal Community Center

7320 Florin Mall Drive, Sacramento, CA 95816

Jun 4, 2017 at 10:00 am – 05:00 pm

FREE

http://www.sacramentofiesta.org/

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/filipino-fiesta/

National Cheese Day!

It’s National Cheese Day! We are celebrating by visiting our friends at The Rind in downtown Sacramento. We are taking a look at their selection, plus, getting a preview of their big 4th Anniversary celebration this June 17th!

The Rind :: Cheese. Wine. Beer.

1801 L Street, Suite 40

916.441.RIND (7463)

https://www.facebook.com/TheRindCheeseBar/

Taste of Summer: Farm-To-Fork Sunday Brunch

Enjoy a lazy afternoon in the California sun at Sacramento’s most anticipated brunch event of the season. Sample a farm-to-

fork feast and bottomless mimosas from Four Diamond Dawson’s at the Hyatt Regency alongside the famous Preservation & Co. Bloody Marys.

Farm-to-Fork Sunday Brunch

13th & K St.

Sunday, June 4, 10 am-1 pm

21 and over

Tickets not sold at the door to the event but are available online on the day of the event.

http://www.farmtofork.com/events/tasteofsummer/

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/taste-summer-farm-fork-sunday-brunch/

Vintage and Classic Cars

Are you in the market for a vintage car? New and Again has just uncovered a number of vintage classics that have been stored in sheds and outbuildings for years. Some cars are still in running condition.

http://www.newandagainonline.com/calendar/20170603

2017 Fruit Bowl Season

It all started back in 1947! Now the fruit bowl is celebrating its 70th season!

http://thefruitbowl.com/

Brunch In Full Bloom

The artist and chef are at it again! Join Erin Elizabeth and Lauren Rose for the ultimate floral brunch experience with the cast iron crew.

https://www.facebook.com/events/105034623388301/

Davis Juneteenth Celebration

Please join the Yolo County Library, the Culture C.O.-O.P., Friends of the Davis Public Library, the Wyman Family, the City of Davis Human Relations Commission, and Travis Credit Union for a FREE community event celebrating history, heritage and culture with an afternoon of family fun, entertainment, giveaways, and a community potluck!

Juneteenth Celebration

Veterans Memorial Center

203 E. 14th St, Davis, CA 95616

Jun 4, 2017 at 01:00 pm – 05:00 pm

https://www.facebook.com/events/1861413050850944/?ref=br_rs

Men & Beards: Hot or Not?

Great Clips joins us in-studio with a few guy models and show off the latest facial hair trends that your mate will love, and are still professional for the workplace.

http://www.greatclips.com

Bridge-Building Contest

Professional Engineers in California Government (PECG) announced today that a team of Sacramento-area middle-school students took 2nd place in a nationwide model-bridge contest that pitted their structure against those of other 7th and 8th graders from around the country.

http://pecg.org

National Broadcast Student of the Year

Whitney High School Senior, Sarah Murphy was recently selected “National Broadcast Student of the Year!”

http://www.studenttelevision.com/contests/soty.htm

Tian Wu Wellness Fair

Tian Chao Herbs & Acupuncture is excited to host a free, open to the public, community Wellness Fair, featuring local health & wellness businesses, live music and entertainment, guest speakers, and more.

Tian Chao Herbs & Acupuncture

2809 T Street, Sacramento, CA 95816

Sunday, June 4th from 2-6pm

Free to attend

