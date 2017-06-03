Fair Oaks Community Garage Sale

11549 Fair Oaks Blvd.

8am-1pm

Annual Senior Resource

This is for the seniors in your life! The Annual Senior Resource Fair, which is a free event for all will feature speakers, free testing, fabulous vendors, a BBQ, live music & a raffle!!! Tina is helping set up.

Senior Resouce Fair & Open House Today

Revere Court

7707 Rush River Drive

Sacramento

9 am to 1 pm

Jerry James Stone

Well-known local vegetarian and vegan food blogger Jerry James Stone teaches us a few things about grilling!

Taco Fest-Chihuahua Beauty Contest

Family Taekwondo Plus – Grand Opening

You and your family are invited to come experience Family Taekwondo Plus’ grand opening.

Faily Taekwondo Plus

7831 Sunrise Boulevard

Citrus Heights

Sat, June 3, 2017

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Pow Wow Days

Admission is free and the event supports over 15 non-profit, service organizations, school programs and the Orangevale Chamber of Commerce.

Orangevale Community Park

7301 Filbert Ave.

Orangevale

Saturday, June 3rd (11am-11pm), Sunday, June 4 (12pm-7pm)

Free Admission

The Price Is Right

The Price Is Right Live™ is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “Come On Down” to win. Prizes may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car!

Thunder Valley Casino Resort

Outdoor Amphitheater

1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln,

Saturday, June 3rd

Show Times: 4 PM and 8 PM

Tickets: $67.95 | $57.95 | $47.95

Davis Theatre Costume Sale

Davis Musical Theatre Company is cleaning out their costume shop to make room for all the additional costumes they made for their last season performances.

Davis Musical Theatre Company Costume Sale

607 Pena Drive #10, Davis

Saturday, June 3, 2017

10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Walk for Love

Lace up your sneakers, round up your family and friends, and join us in celebrating the 20th anniversary of Shriners Hospitals for Children – Northern California.

Walk For Love

Saturday, June

8 a.m.: Walk registration/check-in begins at 10 a.m.

Walk for LOVE begins 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Post-walk BBQ and 20th Anniversary celebration

Rainbow Families Pre-Parade Party

The Crocker Art Museum invites ALL families to come “rainbow up” for the Sacramento Pride Parade, which kicks off nearby at 11 am. Streamers, crowns, face paint and more will be available to decorate babies, kids, mamas, papas, allies, and friends!

Crocker Art Museum

O St, Sacramento

June 3, 2017 (9:30am-10:30am)

FREE

Sac Pride 2017

Capitol Mall Greens

1300 7th Street, Capitol Mall

June 3, 2017 at 11:00 am – 05:00 pm

Parade 11am

Festival 11am-5pm

Adults $10 Children (Age 10 and under) Free

Pride Parade Free

Actor James Marsters

James Marsters, celebrity guest and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”, will be appearing at Wizard World Comic Con in two weeks at the Sacramento Convention Center June 16-18….BUT we are catching up with him now.

Wizard World Sacramento

Sacramento Convention Center

Jun 16, 17, 18, 2017

1400 J St.

‘Get Up’

On July 9th, 2005, no one suspected the triumph of Adam Greenberg’s first major-league plate appearance with the Chicago Cubs would be obliterated by an errant 92 mile-an-hour first-pitch fastball. He didn’t know it at the time, but that pitch was a gift. Now he offers his story of overcoming adversity and persevering through challenges in hopes of helping you pursue your dreams in life.

Available: Amazon, Barnes and Noble, iBooks

$20.00 paperback, $13.99 Kindle, Nook

The Plant Lady

Save Mart Grand Tasting

The Save Mart Grand Tasting puts the best Sacramento wine, beer and bites in one spot for you. Join us at Cesar Chavez Plaza for the newest take on one of Sacramento’s best wine and food tasting events.



Save Mart Grand Tasting

Cesar Chavez Plaza

910 I Street, Sacramento, CA 95814

Jun 3, 2017 at 04:00 pm – 07:00 pm

Muddy Boot Wine

Wilson Vineyards, Clarksburg, California

Che Buono Food Truck

Italian Food Truck & Catering offering unique, delicious and authentic cuisine typical from Emilia Romagna, Sicily, and Regions in between.

Che Buono

916-430-6663

The Riverside

The Riverside is a band of friends that became family.

Instagram @theriversidefolk

2017 Golf Classic

Child Advocates of Placer County are court-appointed to make sure foster kids don’t fall through the cracks of the system. The 2017 Golf Classic will help raise money to help with this.

2017 Golf Classic Benefitting Child Advocates of Placer County

June 26 at 10 am

Ridge Golf Course in Auburn

