Fair Oaks Community Garage Sale
11549 Fair Oaks Blvd.
8am-1pm
http://fairoakspark.org/events/summer/garage-sale/
https://www.facebook.com/FORPD/
http://fairoakspark.org/about/contact-us/
Annual Senior Resource
This is for the seniors in your life! The Annual Senior Resource Fair, which is a free event for all will feature speakers, free testing, fabulous vendors, a BBQ, live music & a raffle!!! Tina is helping set up.
Senior Resouce Fair & Open House Today
Revere Court
7707 Rush River Drive
Sacramento
9 am to 1 pm
http://www.reverecourt.com
Jerry James Stone
Well-known local vegetarian and vegan food blogger Jerry James Stone teaches us a few things about grilling!
http://jerryjamesstone.com/
Taco Fest-Chihuahua Beauty Contest
http://www.sactacofest.com
http://www.stephenb.net
http://www.delpasoboulevard.com
Family Taekwondo Plus – Grand Opening
You and your family are invited to come experience Family Taekwondo Plus’ grand opening.
Faily Taekwondo Plus
7831 Sunrise Boulevard
Citrus Heights
Sat, June 3, 2017
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
http://www.famtkdplus.com/
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-and-fun-family-taekwondo-plus-grand-opening-tickets-34634283073
Pow Wow Days
Admission is free and the event supports over 15 non-profit, service organizations, school programs and the Orangevale Chamber of Commerce.
Orangevale Community Park
7301 Filbert Ave.
Orangevale
Saturday, June 3rd (11am-11pm), Sunday, June 4 (12pm-7pm)
Free Admission
http://orangevalepowwowdays.com
The Price Is Right
The Price Is Right Live™ is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “Come On Down” to win. Prizes may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car!
Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Outdoor Amphitheater
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln,
Saturday, June 3rd
Show Times: 4 PM and 8 PM
Tickets: $67.95 | $57.95 | $47.95
https://thundervalleyresort.com/entertainment/events#StandardEventModal
Davis Theatre Costume Sale
Davis Musical Theatre Company is cleaning out their costume shop to make room for all the additional costumes they made for their last season performances.
Davis Musical Theatre Company Costume Sale
607 Pena Drive #10, Davis
Saturday, June 3, 2017
10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Walk for Love
Lace up your sneakers, round up your family and friends, and join us in celebrating the 20th anniversary of Shriners Hospitals for Children – Northern California.
Walk For Love
Saturday, June
8 a.m.: Walk registration/check-in begins at 10 a.m.
Walk for LOVE begins 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Post-walk BBQ and 20th Anniversary celebration
http://shrinerschildrens.org/
More event information
Rainbow Families Pre-Parade Party
The Crocker Art Museum invites ALL families to come “rainbow up” for the Sacramento Pride Parade, which kicks off nearby at 11 am. Streamers, crowns, face paint and more will be available to decorate babies, kids, mamas, papas, allies, and friends!
Crocker Art Museum
O St, Sacramento
June 3, 2017 (9:30am-10:30am)
FREE
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/rainbow-families-pre-parade-pride-party/
Sac Pride 2017
Capitol Mall Greens
1300 7th Street, Capitol Mall
June 3, 2017 at 11:00 am – 05:00 pm
Parade 11am
Festival 11am-5pm
Adults $10 Children (Age 10 and under) Free
Pride Parade Free
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramenot-lgbt-community-center-presents-sac-pride-2017/ http://www.sacramentopride.org/
Actor James Marsters
James Marsters, celebrity guest and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”, will be appearing at Wizard World Comic Con in two weeks at the Sacramento Convention Center June 16-18….BUT we are catching up with him now.
Wizard World Sacramento
Sacramento Convention Center
Jun 16, 17, 18, 2017
1400 J St.
http://wizardworld.com/comiccon/sacramento
IMDB: http://www.imdb.com/name/nm0551346/?ref_=nm_mv_close
‘Get Up’
On July 9th, 2005, no one suspected the triumph of Adam Greenberg’s first major-league plate appearance with the Chicago Cubs would be obliterated by an errant 92 mile-an-hour first-pitch fastball. He didn’t know it at the time, but that pitch was a gift. Now he offers his story of overcoming adversity and persevering through challenges in hopes of helping you pursue your dreams in life.
Available: Amazon, Barnes and Noble, iBooks
$20.00 paperback, $13.99 Kindle, Nook
The Plant Lady
ThePlantLady@kmaxtv.com
@Simonsaysgarden
http://Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady
Save Mart Grand Tasting
The Save Mart Grand Tasting puts the best Sacramento wine, beer and bites in one spot for you. Join us at Cesar Chavez Plaza for the newest take on one of Sacramento’s best wine and food tasting events.
Save Mart Grand Tasting
Cesar Chavez Plaza
910 I Street, Sacramento, CA 95814
Jun 3, 2017 at 04:00 pm – 07:00 pm
Muddy Boot Wine
Wilson Vineyards, Clarksburg, California
http://muddybootwine.com
Che Buono Food Truck
Italian Food Truck & Catering offering unique, delicious and authentic cuisine typical from Emilia Romagna, Sicily, and Regions in between.
Che Buono
916-430-6663
http://www.chebuonofood.com/
The Riverside
The Riverside is a band of friends that became family.
Instagram @theriversidefolk
http://TheRiversideFolk.com
2017 Golf Classic
Child Advocates of Placer County are court-appointed to make sure foster kids don’t fall through the cracks of the system. The 2017 Golf Classic will help raise money to help with this.
2017 Golf Classic Benefitting Child Advocates of Placer County
June 26 at 10 am
Ridge Golf Course in Auburn
http://casaplacer.org