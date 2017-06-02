Donut Patrol
We’re celebrating National Donut Day in true good day fashion!!!!! It’s time to break out the donut cam and do a little donut patrol!! We’re hitting the area’s best local spots and picking up donuts along the way!
Davis: Pink Dozen Donuts
Open Daily at 5 a.m.
1300 E Covell Blvd., Ste. D
Davis
(530) 758-0390
https://www.facebook.com/pinkdozen/
Dixon: Solano Baking Co.
Monday – Saturday 6am -5pm
Sunday 7am-5pm
1160 Pitt School Rd.
Dixon
(707) 678-0950
http://www.solanobaking.com/
Vacaville: Donut Queen
Daily 4 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.
904 Alamo Dr. Vacaville, Ca 95688(707) 452-8766
Facebook page
Fairfield: Pink Jelly Donut
1615 West Texas Street
Fairfield
(707) 425-1111
http://www.pinkjellydonut.com/
https://www.instagram.com/pinkjellydonut/
Suisun: Sunset Donuts
Open Daily
Weekdays 4am-7pm
Saturday 5am-7pm
Sunday 6am-6pm
141 Sunset Ave.
Suisun
(707) 422-5577
https://www.facebook.com/Sunset-Donuts-398713853511089/
Krispy Kreme Donuts
Time to flip the switch for national donut day!! We’re kicking off the morning with warm donuts from Krispy Kreme! Customers can get a free donut of their choice today at all locations!! Any flavor while supplies last!!
http://krispykreme.com/NDD
Melissa Leo
Melissa joins us live! We’ll chat with the Oscar-winning actress about her new role in the original Showtime series ‘I’m Dying Up Here!”
http://www.sho.com/video/55699/im-dying-up-here-trailer-2
Donut Hole Challenge
Topgolf Roseville
Benefits Make-A-Wish, All month
https://topgolf.com/us/roseville/
Real Manhood 101
Sacramento Kings Jr. NBA coach of the year & author Dwight Taylor Sr. is hosting a leadership summit & college day for middle school aged males called Real Manhood 101. There will be a live concert, comedy, keynote speakers, business expo, and college tours.
Real Manhood 101
Sac State University
Shasta Hall
Today, 9am – 3pm
https://www.facebook.com/events/251844215205339/
Slurpees With Sheriffs
You’ve heard of coffee with a cop, but what about Slurpee with a sheriff?! Today you can enjoy a cold one with a few men and women in uniform! The Sacramento Sheriff Activities League (SAL) is teaming up 7-Eleven to spread the word about what they do! SAL is a juvenile gang and crime prevention program that relies on athletic and academic activities to develop bonds between kids and law enforcement!
Slurpees with Sheriffs
Today 2:30 p.m.-5 p.m.
7-Eleven
5101 Marconi Avenue
Carmichael
http://www.ssdsal.org/
Event website
Rogers and Earth, Wind & Fire
Two of the most successful and critically-acclaimed bands, Earth, Wind & Fire and CHIC ft. Nile Rodgers, are proud to present 2054 – The Tour.
Earth, Wind & Fire + CHIC featuring Nile Rodgers
Thursday, July 13
Golden 1 Center
Sacramento
https://www.livenation.com/
Job Hoppers
Author Lee Caraher will talk about her new book “The Boomerang Principle”, which talks about how employee loyalty isn’t dead, it’s just different. And, if companies don’t shift now, they’ll continue to lose their best talent.
http://www.LeeCaraher.com
Friends of Nicaragua
Friends of Nicaragua visit San Juan de Oriente in Nicaragua to meet the potters, observe their traditional techniques, help the community, and experience cultural exchange beyond tourism.
https://www.facebook.com/NicaSacto/
Hot City Swing & Dancers
There’s nothing like a little hot swing in the morning! The dance floor is open ya’ll! Hot City Swing takes over the Good Day stage along with talented dancers from Sactown Swings!
HOT + HOT Dance Concert
Tonight, Friday, June 2
5:30 p.m. doors | 7 pm showtime
Harlow’s
2708 J Street, Sacramento
DANCE FLOOR!!
ALL AGES. $25 advance
916.441.4693
Website
Black Book Fair
The 4th Annual Sacramento Black Book Fair includes book signings, talks by each featured writer, cultural vendors, food trucks, a writer’s workshop session (CODY STARK)!, a Kids Zone, a community parade, poetry readings, writer’s circles, and art displays.
Sacramento Black Book Fair
Historic Center Of Oak Park
35th Street & Broadway
Today & Tomorrow
(916) 484-3749
http://www.sacramentoblackbookfair.com
Shadowman Tackling Dummy
Shadowman is donating one of their new moving tackling dummies to Bear River High School in honor of Toran Maronic, the high school football player and a D-1 prospect who miraculously survived a traumatic brain injury during a 7-on-7 football scrimmage last summer.
Golf Tournament: http://www.t3charities.events/golf-event.html
More info on the tournament, contact: Dave Maronic, 510-693-9566