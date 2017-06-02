Donut Patrol

We’re celebrating National Donut Day in true good day fashion!!!!! It’s time to break out the donut cam and do a little donut patrol!! We’re hitting the area’s best local spots and picking up donuts along the way!

Davis: Pink Dozen Donuts

Open Daily at 5 a.m.

1300 E Covell Blvd., Ste. D

Davis

(530) 758-0390

https://www.facebook.com/pinkdozen/

Dixon: Solano Baking Co.

Monday – Saturday 6am -5pm

Sunday 7am-5pm

1160 Pitt School Rd.

Dixon

(707) 678-0950

http://www.solanobaking.com/

Vacaville: Donut Queen

Daily 4 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

904 Alamo Dr. Vacaville, Ca 95688(707) 452-8766

Facebook page

Fairfield: Pink Jelly Donut

1615 West Texas Street

Fairfield

(707) 425-1111

http://www.pinkjellydonut.com/

https://www.instagram.com/pinkjellydonut/

Suisun: Sunset Donuts

Open Daily

Weekdays 4am-7pm

Saturday 5am-7pm

Sunday 6am-6pm

141 Sunset Ave.

Suisun

(707) 422-5577

https://www.facebook.com/Sunset-Donuts-398713853511089/

Krispy Kreme Donuts

Time to flip the switch for national donut day!! We’re kicking off the morning with warm donuts from Krispy Kreme! Customers can get a free donut of their choice today at all locations!! Any flavor while supplies last!!

http://krispykreme.com/NDD

Melissa Leo

Melissa joins us live! We’ll chat with the Oscar-winning actress about her new role in the original Showtime series ‘I’m Dying Up Here!”

http://www.sho.com/video/55699/im-dying-up-here-trailer-2

Donut Hole Challenge

Topgolf Roseville

Benefits Make-A-Wish, All month

https://topgolf.com/us/roseville/

Real Manhood 101

Sacramento Kings Jr. NBA coach of the year & author Dwight Taylor Sr. is hosting a leadership summit & college day for middle school aged males called Real Manhood 101. There will be a live concert, comedy, keynote speakers, business expo, and college tours.

Real Manhood 101

Sac State University

Shasta Hall

Today, 9am – 3pm

https://www.facebook.com/events/251844215205339/

Slurpees With Sheriffs

You’ve heard of coffee with a cop, but what about Slurpee with a sheriff?! Today you can enjoy a cold one with a few men and women in uniform! The Sacramento Sheriff Activities League (SAL) is teaming up 7-Eleven to spread the word about what they do! SAL is a juvenile gang and crime prevention program that relies on athletic and academic activities to develop bonds between kids and law enforcement!

Slurpees with Sheriffs

Today 2:30 p.m.-5 p.m.

7-Eleven

5101 Marconi Avenue

Carmichael

http://www.ssdsal.org/

Event website

Rogers and Earth, Wind & Fire

Two of the most successful and critically-acclaimed bands, Earth, Wind & Fire and CHIC ft. Nile Rodgers, are proud to present 2054 – The Tour.

Earth, Wind & Fire + CHIC featuring Nile Rodgers

Thursday, July 13

Golden 1 Center

Sacramento

https://www.livenation.com/

Job Hoppers

Author Lee Caraher will talk about her new book “The Boomerang Principle”, which talks about how employee loyalty isn’t dead, it’s just different. And, if companies don’t shift now, they’ll continue to lose their best talent.

http://www.LeeCaraher.com

Friends of Nicaragua

Friends of Nicaragua visit San Juan de Oriente in Nicaragua to meet the potters, observe their traditional techniques, help the community, and experience cultural exchange beyond tourism.

https://www.facebook.com/NicaSacto/

Hot City Swing & Dancers

There’s nothing like a little hot swing in the morning! The dance floor is open ya’ll! Hot City Swing takes over the Good Day stage along with talented dancers from Sactown Swings!

HOT + HOT Dance Concert

Tonight, Friday, June 2

5:30 p.m. doors | 7 pm showtime

Harlow’s

2708 J Street, Sacramento

DANCE FLOOR!!

ALL AGES. $25 advance

916.441.4693

Website

Black Book Fair

The 4th Annual Sacramento Black Book Fair includes book signings, talks by each featured writer, cultural vendors, food trucks, a writer’s workshop session (CODY STARK)!, a Kids Zone, a community parade, poetry readings, writer’s circles, and art displays.

Sacramento Black Book Fair

Historic Center Of Oak Park

35th Street & Broadway

Today & Tomorrow

(916) 484-3749

http://www.sacramentoblackbookfair.com

Shadowman Tackling Dummy

Shadowman is donating one of their new moving tackling dummies to Bear River High School in honor of Toran Maronic, the high school football player and a D-1 prospect who miraculously survived a traumatic brain injury during a 7-on-7 football scrimmage last summer.

Golf Tournament: http://www.t3charities.events/golf-event.html

More info on the tournament, contact: Dave Maronic, 510-693-9566